Pilgrim Quality Solutions, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management software (QMS) and services for the Life Sciences, today announced continued accelerated growth and success, as well as expanded availability of its Pilgrim Cloud network and support services to life science companies in Europe. On the momentum of its international success, Pilgrim's Enterprise Quality Management Solutions are now deployed in additional data centers in the United Kingdom and on the European continent, further supporting regulatory compliance and security updates in keeping with the latest global requirements.

Over the last 12 months, Pilgrim has experienced accelerated growth and global momentum across the Life Sciences market. Among its portfolio of new clients, all but one organization chose to deploy Pilgrim's platform for QMS in the cloud. Additionally, existing on-premise customers have also chosen to migrate their Pilgrim quality and compliance management environments to the Pilgrim Cloud.

Pilgrim has responded with increased accessibility and support for its current, as well as new, multi-national customers. Some of these customers include Germany's BASF, UK-based biopharmaceutical manufacturer Circassia, Swedish pharmaceutical enterprise SOBI, and Ireland-based medical device OEM Creganna Medical, along with Datwyler, Dentsply Sirona, Irish Blood Transfusion Service, Novo Nordisk, and Terumo.

Pilgrim's next generation QMS cloud solutions, supported and managed by Pilgrim in concert with Concerto Cloud Services, within world-leading Equinix and Microsoft Azure data centers, enable Pilgrim Cloud customers to accelerate and improve their enterprise quality management deployments and execution worldwide.

"Our new partnership with Concerto allows Pilgrim to continue our momentum of more than a decade of cloud-based QMS leadership, and nearly a quarter of a century serving the global quality and compliance management marketplace," said Rick Lowrey, Pilgrim's Chief Executive Officer.

Pilgrim is committed to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Pilgrim Cloud data for its clients and their employees. Pilgrim maintains certifications in HIPAA-HITECH and SOC 2 that demonstrate its robust security program. Most recently, Pilgrim obtained Privacy Shield certification. It adheres to the principles of the latest Privacy Shield frameworks, formerly Safe Harbor, to ensure its customers that their online data is protected on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Pilgrim remains as committed as always to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data for our clients at all levels worldwide," Lowrey said. "Our goal is to continue to be a premiere provider of enterprise quality management solutions and services for the Life Sciences, no matter how or where they choose to deploy our integrated solutions, and to be a reliable partner that continuously meets or exceeds the latest in data security and compliance standards."

About Pilgrim Quality Solutions

Pilgrim Quality Solutions is the leader in quality compliance management software and services for Life Sciences. For more than 20 years, our solutions have automated thousands of processes across global company sites to manage the quality and compliance of life's most important products. Our cloud-based and on-premise solutions include in-the-box best practice workflows, document and process management, dashboards, electronic signatures, audit trails, and automated validation helping companies more easily achieve quality system compliance and pass regulatory audits. Pilgrim Quality Solutions is majority owned by Boston-based private equity firm, Riverside Partners LLC. With Pilgrim Quality Solutions as your partner, you are prepared to succeed. For more information, visit www.pilgrimquality.com.

