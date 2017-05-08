LAGUNA BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- The Passport to the Arts team of Laguna Beach has the perfect offering this summer season: a 2017 Passport to the Arts. Plus, if you purchase before May 31, you will be automatically entered to win a Laguna Beach Package that includes attractions, tickets and complimentary meals.

Kicking off its ninth consecutive season, the Passport team, comprised of Festival of Arts, Laguna Art-A-Fair and Sawdust Art Festival, in collaboration with Visit Laguna Beach and the City of Laguna Beach, offers the 2017 Passport to the Arts for just $24. This triple-value, unique season pass provides unlimited entry to the three premier art festivals in Laguna Beach throughout the summer festival season, which runs June 30 through September 3, 2017.

Compare the nominal Passport to the Arts fee of $24 to the standard fee of more than $60 in value. Passport holders receive unlimited admission to all three festivals through September 3, 2017. Special discounts from selected retailers, merchants, hotels, attractions and restaurants throughout Laguna Beach are also available to Passport holders, as well as one-time free parking at Lot #16 (Act V) at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.

The 2017 Passport to the Arts benefits include:

Unlimited admission all summer long to all three Laguna Beach art festivals

More than 500 artists and 300 hands-on art workshops

Great music at all three festivals throughout the season

Dozens of special events

One-time free parking at Lot #16 (Act V), 1900 Laguna Canyon Road

FREE shuttle service all summer long

Special values at selected lodging properties, local shops, eateries and attractions

The annual Laguna Beach Passport Giveaway drawing is in full effect! Passport purchasers will be automatically entered to win a unique Laguna Beach Package if obtaining a Passport to the Arts before May 31, 2017.* The giveaway includes: two tickets to The Laguna Playhouse, two tickets to the Laguna Art Museum, Whale Watching for two with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching, a $50 gift certificate to Tommy Bahama Laguna Beach and a $100 gift certificate to Royal Hawaiian.

The 2017 Passport may be purchased online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Visit Laguna Beach's Official Visitors Center (381 Forest Ave.) will also have passports for sale. A complete list of merchant special offers is available online. Free shuttle service to the festival from various points in Laguna Beach and from the Lot #16 (Act V) parking lot will be available throughout the summer. The Passport does not include admission to the Pageant of the Masters.

For information about overnight stays and things to do while in Laguna Beach, drop by the Official Visitors Center, located at 381 Forest Avenue. The Visitors Center is open daily, Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended summer weekend hours. You can also download the Visit Laguna beach app to access information at your fingertips or to utilize the new Trolley Tracker function.

*No purchase necessary to enter the drawing. Those interested may send a postcard to Sawdust Art Festival, Attn: Passport Giveaway, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 to obtain your free entry form. The festivals, Visit Laguna Beach and the City of Laguna Beach assume no responsibility for receipt of mailed entry requests. See Passport website for details.

