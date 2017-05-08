sprite-preloader
08.05.2017 | 20:16
Global Asphalt Market 2017-2021: Modern Pavement Technologies are Gaining Momentum With Increased Demand for Asphalt - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Asphalt Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global asphalt market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Asphalt Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is modern pavement technologies. New technologies for paving highways and bridges are being introduced, where asphalt might find greater usage. The demand for porous asphalt is expected to increase as it not only channelizes water to flow in a desired way but has proven to be a cost-effective material. Another significant trend in the global asphalt market is the recycling of asphalt materials in highways for resurfacing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is furtherance of transport sector and infrastructural development. Several countries still face the problem of unpaved roads that stretch for sizeable distances. Unpaved roads account for about 4.3 million kilometers, globally, of which the US accounts for about 2 million kilometers. Countries such as China, Canada, India, Germany, and Switzerland also have large stretches of unpaved roads. Urbanization and industrialization leading to the need for paved roads would mean increased sale and consumption of asphalt.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is sustainability and environmental concerns. The chemical nature of asphalt causes it to stiffen immediately after application and form hydrogen bonds with different components. Reactive components combine to form larger molecules, thereby increasing the hardness of asphalt. Therefore, asphalt durability is reduced over time. The hardening of asphalt to a certain extent is necessary to withstand elevated temperatures; a balance is of foremost concern to minimize temperature susceptibility. This drawback of asphalt could result in the replacement of concrete for asphalt.

Key vendors

  • BP
  • CEMEX
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Imperial Oil
  • Royal Dutch Shell

Other prominent vendors

  • Aggregate Industries
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Anglo American
  • Atlas Roofing
  • China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
  • El Dorado Chemical
  • Inland Asphalt
  • United Refining

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user industry

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz53d7/global_asphalt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


