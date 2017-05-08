Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Ramsey Silver Project, La Paz County, Arizona.

H1 2017 Exploration Program

The Company has commenced drilling at the Ramsey Silver Project, having permitted and contracted for 2,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in a total ten holes for the upcoming drilling program. Eight holes in two fans of four holes each located 150 metres apart are planned to test the large coincident magnetic, VLF-EM, and IP anomaly that lies beneath alluvial cover on unpatented mining claims immediately to the north of the old Ramsey Mine workings. The northern end of the Ramsey Mine workings terminated in a fault zone, and the large coincident geophysical anomalies are interpreted to be the offset main body of the Ramsey Mine mineral system. In addition, two holes will test the southern end of the old workings, where underground assay data and core drilling completed in late 2016 indicated the silver mineral system continues down-dip and to the south of the old workings.

The drilling program is expected to take most of the month of May to complete, with assay results expected in June. Drill samples will be picked up on site by ALS Minerals personnel under strict chain of custody and transported to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where they will be dried, crushed, split and pulverized and from whence a representative sample split of pulps will be sent to the ALS Minerals analytical facility in Vancouver, B.C. for 33 element ICP analyses.

Successful drilling results will be followed by any necessary permit amendments and continued drilling.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the technical data contained in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

SIGNED: "Greg Hahn"

Greg Hahn, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Mike Stark, non-executive Chair and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278



CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2017 program on the Ramsey property; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Ramsey property; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2017 geophysical and drilling program(s) on the Ramsey property, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the Ramsey property are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2017programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.