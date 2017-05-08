Technavio's latest report on the global lambskin condom marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global lambskin condom market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Lambskin condoms are manufactured using the intestinal membrane of lambs and are inspired from the ancient times when condoms were made from animal intestines. Technavio analysts forecast the global lambskin condom market to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global lambskin condom market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing awareness through social media marketing

Monetary growth among consumers

Private sector involvement and pleasure farming in lambskin condoms

"Non-latex condoms have a niche end-user market, which pushes vendors in the market to adopt innovative marketing strategies. Social media marketing has proved very beneficial and has managed to attract consumers from various demographicssays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Social media is helping manufacturers in raising awareness about lambskin condoms and their benefits. Population Services International is a popular marketing and promotion platform for educating and creating awareness about products through creative, effective, and successful ideas of reproductive health products and services globally.

The spike number of double-income households, especially in developed and fast-developing countries has greatly increased the disposable income among consumers. The rise in disposable income has created a demand for offbeat products such as skin condoms, despite them being priced relatively more.

Consumers from higher income households seek higher standards of living, enabling them to buy necessities as well as contraceptive products, such as the high-priced lambskin non-latex condom. Lambskin products are clearly witnessing rising adoption rates of monetary growth among consumers.

Private sector involvement and pleasure farming in lambskin condoms

"The private sector has established itself as an important partner to the healthcare sector. The involvement of the private sector is an important step in ensuring the availability and affordability to meet the increasing demandsays Amber.

Partnerships and blended financing mechanisms are becoming increasingly popular, bringing together various partners from both the private and public sectors. The involvement of the private sector has created a positive environment for vendors of non-latex, skin condoms such as lambskin condoms and has successfully diversified the supply of lambskin condoms.

