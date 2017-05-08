Research and Markets - Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is advent of POC tests. The emergence of POC tests for therapeutic drug monitoring will likely change the market dynamics. The financial costs associated with instrumental operation and maintenance, and the time needed for the preparation and analysis of samples for processing the results, affects the application of therapeutic drug monitoring in medical practices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for personalized medicine. The increasing need for personalized medicine has driven the demand for therapeutic drug monitoring. It is important to get the drug right in content and in quantity (dosage) to offer better care to individuals; however, in many cases, it is given manually by the physicians. This could affect the patient compliance. Therefore, therapeutic drug monitoring is required to find out the correct content and dosage specific to the individual.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of skilled technicians for performing diagnostic techniques. Shortage of skilled laboratory technicians for performing diagnostic techniques poses a challenge to the market. Although the degree of technological innovation in the diagnostic sector is high, the availability of skilled labor is still uncertain. Innovative assays and platforms improve the general working conditions by aiding repetitive and complex tasks. However, technically trained professionals are required to operate them.



Key vendors



Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors



Adaptive Biotechnologies

AESKU.Diagnostics

Alere

bioMérieux

Bio-Techne

BÜHLMANN Laboratories

DiaSorin

Euro Diagnostica

Exagen Diagnostics

IDEXX Laboratories

InSource Diagnostics

Merck Millipore

Miraca Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics

Phadia

Quest Diagnostics

SEKISUI MEDICAL

SQI Diagnostics

Tecan

Theradiag



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: An overview of therapeutic drug monitoring



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Market segmentation by drug class



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



