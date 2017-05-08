Research and Markets - Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global therapeutic drug monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of POC tests. The emergence of POC tests for therapeutic drug monitoring will likely change the market dynamics. The financial costs associated with instrumental operation and maintenance, and the time needed for the preparation and analysis of samples for processing the results, affects the application of therapeutic drug monitoring in medical practices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for personalized medicine. The increasing need for personalized medicine has driven the demand for therapeutic drug monitoring. It is important to get the drug right in content and in quantity (dosage) to offer better care to individuals; however, in many cases, it is given manually by the physicians. This could affect the patient compliance. Therefore, therapeutic drug monitoring is required to find out the correct content and dosage specific to the individual.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortage of skilled technicians for performing diagnostic techniques. Shortage of skilled laboratory technicians for performing diagnostic techniques poses a challenge to the market. Although the degree of technological innovation in the diagnostic sector is high, the availability of skilled labor is still uncertain. Innovative assays and platforms improve the general working conditions by aiding repetitive and complex tasks. However, technically trained professionals are required to operate them.
Key vendors
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- AESKU.Diagnostics
- Alere
- bioMérieux
- Bio-Techne
- BÜHLMANN Laboratories
- DiaSorin
- Euro Diagnostica
- Exagen Diagnostics
- IDEXX Laboratories
- InSource Diagnostics
- Merck Millipore
- Miraca Life Sciences
- Myriad Genetics
- Phadia
- Quest Diagnostics
- SEKISUI MEDICAL
- SQI Diagnostics
- Tecan
- Theradiag
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: An overview of therapeutic drug monitoring
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by product type
Part 08: Market segmentation by drug class
Part 09: Market segmentation by end-users
Part 10: Geographical segmentation
Part 11: Decision framework
Part 12: Drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9msptm/global
