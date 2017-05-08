Similar to the warnings found on cigarette packaging, graphic labels on alcohol packaging have the potential to substantially reduce alcohol consumption and combat alcohol abuse.Infiniti Research expects these findings to change the methods and guidelines surrounding alcohol product labeling and advertising in the global market.

Market Insights

A study recently conducted by Cancer Council Victoria, an Australian non-profit organization involved in cancer research, found that graphic advertisements and labels were most effective at encouraging people to modify their drinking habits. The study observed that a graphic advertisement showing alcohol mutating cancerous cells in a person's body was the most effective, while an ad suggesting that drinkers choose water instead of beer was the least. A similar study conducted by Public Health Ontario found that graphic, negative images directly on alcohol packaging were the most effective means of informing consumers about the dangers that alcohol can have on human health. Text-only warnings, even those on bottles, were less effective, but were still significantly more effective than text warnings paired with positive or less graphic images.

These findings suggest that consumers respond best to impactful visual messages about alcohol-related health risks, and that they are not very responsive to text-based or non-graphic warnings. Though some countries require text-based warnings mandatory on alcohol packaging, graphic images are not required. However, as awareness of the role of excess alcohol consumption in causing cancer and heart disease increases, this is expected to change.

How Can Infiniti Research help?

New research and changing guidelines that influence how alcohol consumption and alcohol-related health risks are discussed and approached can make it difficult to determine how vendors in the global alcohol market will be affected, and how graphic labeling requirements will affect production and sales. Market intelligence can be beneficial to overcome challenges associated with these uncertainties, to gain a clear picture of the future of the market, and to prepare for regulatory changes and enforcements.

Infiniti Research was recently approached by a leading multinational alcoholic beverage company to assist them with gaining a comprehensive understanding of the level of awareness, perception, sentiment, and themes associated with their brand. The insights Infiniti provided allowed the client to make changes to their brand strategies in order to successfully change perception, and to choose more strategic and appealing packaging.

