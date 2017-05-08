BacTech Environmental Corporation: BacTech Reports Consistent High Grades From Telamayu Drilling

Averages 12 oz/t Silver and 1.73% Tin Over 10 Meters

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE: BAC, OTC PINK: BCCEF) today announced assays for an additional 10 holes drilled at the Telamayu, Bolivia tailings project. 60 holes were drilled in total. Additional results will be released as they become available.

Highlights of the latest analyses include continued strong silver and tin results, as presented in the following table:



*Lengths indicated are true widths

On Friday, May 5, silver closed at $16.31/oz, tin closed at $19,800 per tonne, and copper closed at $2.52/lb.

The holes were drilled vertically into the tailings with intervals of 1 meter to an average depth of 10 meters per hole. Holes were implanted on a grid 20 m X 20 m covering the entire Antiguo tailings. Samples consist of half NQ-size diamond core that are split on site, prepared at the Spectrolab laboratory, an ISO accredited laboratory at the Technical University of Oruro, Bolivia and assayed for gold, silver, tin and copper by fire assay for silver and by Atomic absorption or total fusion for the base metals.

The QA-QC program of the Company includes one blank, one duplicate and 2 certified standards in each hole (some minor exceptions). The remaining half core is retained onsite for verification and reference purposes.

The sampling results from this drill program will be the underpinning of a resource estimation following the guidelines established by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 reporting. Once the drilling program has been completed, the Company will immediately begin metallurgical test work to determine the appropriate method for metal recovery. A complete NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") will then be completed.

Telamayu is an historic mill town situated next to Atocha, Bolivia. Over the past 80 years, the mill has treated material from 2 local mines (Tasna and Animas). The tailings from the mill make up the Antiguo tailings, the subject of these assays, and the much larger Nuevo tailings. BacTech has an option with COMIBOL, the Bolivian state mining company, for reprocessing these tailings. Previously, COMIBOL engaged individuals to dig test holes on the tailings (five wells of 1.5mx1.5mx10m) with bulk samples taken every meter, as well as channel samples.

The Company also reports that it expects to close the 2nd tranche of the current debenture financing this week. The Company is offering a 2 year, 12% debenture that also includes a 20% common stock bonus payment. Originally slated to raise up to $250,000, the Company announced previously that it would increase the amount should demand be present. At this stage, BacTech has received commitments that exceed $250,000 and will close an amount higher than the original plan.

Pierre O'Dowd, a geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, who has visited the property, has read and approved this release.

Company Profile

BacTech Environmental Corporation holds the perpetual, exclusive, royalty-free rights to use the patented BACOX bioleaching technology for the reclamation of tailings and mining waste materials. The Company's principal focus is a high-grade silver/copper/tin tailings project called Telamayu, located in Atocha, Bolivia, in association with COMIBOL, the state mining group. Investigation has begun to identify opportunities in Ecuador where mercury and arsenic issues caused by artisanal mining leads to environmental degradation. The Company continues to field enquiries globally with respect to additional opportunities for remediation, including licensing transactions for the technology.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

