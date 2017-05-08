India PVC Market Research Report 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to India PVC Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various applications of the PVC market in India during the period 2011 - 2025. In the study, the market has been categorized into five broader applications that include Pipes & Fittings, Flooring, Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables and Profiles, wherein Pipes & Fittings dominated the PVC market in India in 2015, and is expected to continue dominate the market during the forecast period.

India PVC market witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to increasing investments in the agriculture sector coupled with growing infrastructure activities and rising urbanization in the country. PVC is extensively employed across in number of industrial sectors for various applications such as, irrigation, water transmission, sewerage, plumbing, chemical, oil & gas supply, flooring, etc. Moreover, increasing government policies to boost agricultural output, coupled with development of proper infrastructure in the country are the major factors that are expected to drive India PVC market through 2025.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive PVC market in India.



India PVC Market Study, 2011 - 2025 report elaborates the following aspects of PVC market in India:



- India PVC Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Flooring, Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables and Profiles), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Analysis

- Leading Customers Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India PVC Production Outlook



5. India PVC Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company



6. India PVC Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis

10.1. Supplier

10.2. Procurement Price

10.3. Quantity



