

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen last Friday, the price of crude oil showed a lack of direction throughout the trading session on Monday.



Crude oil for June delivery rose $0.21 to $46.43 a barrel after climbing $0.70 to $46.22 a barrel in the previous session.



The choppy trading on the day came as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar for the week starts off relatively quiet, but traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on retail sales and producer and consumer prices due in the coming days.



Traders were also digesting news of pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election over the weekend.



After winning the election with some 66 percent of the vote, Macron vowed to heal the social divisions exposed by France's acrimonious election campaign.



Macron's resounding defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had vowed to ditch the euro and hold a referendum on France's EU membership, brought relief to European allies.



