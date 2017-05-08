Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal nuclear control rods marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global nuclear control rods market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the reactor type (pressurized water reactor (PWR) and boiling water reactor (BWR)) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

"The global nuclear control rods market is projected to grow to USD 283.6 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period. The rising awareness about the need to reduce carbon emissions is one of the key drivers of the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nuclear control rods market is characterized by highly competitive and established vendors such as AREVA, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ŠKODA JS, Veridiam, and Westinghouse Electric, all of which compete based on price, quality, and market presence. The global nuclear control rods market is witnessing a rise in investments from gas-based power generation plants. Also, the growing number of regional vendors who focus on R&D activities in the new fields of nuclear technology are expected to lead to the next generation nuclear power generation.

Top five vendors in the global nuclear control rods market

AREVA

AREVA provides technical solutions that ensure lower carbon emissions for power generation firms. The company designs and constructs nuclear reactor systems, including BWRs, PWRs, and reactors for naval propulsion and research. It also provides products and services for the modernization, maintenance, and control of nuclear reactors.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is engaged in providing advanced reactors and nuclear services. It provides customers services related to safe and reliable plant operations, improvement of plant efficiency, and reduction in the nuclear radiation dose levels. It is involved in the development of optimization of plant performance, safety, and profitability.

ŠKODA JS

ŠKODA JS supplies equipment for water-water energetic reactor (VVER) and reaktor bolshoy moshchnosty kanalny (high-power channel reactor) type of nuclear power plants and is involved in the supply of CRD mechanisms, stud tensioners, equipment for the disposal of in-core measuring sensors, hermetic cable penetrations, neutron in-core measurement channels, fresh fuel components, thermocouples, and flange joint gaskets.

Veridiam

Veridiam is involved in the build-to-print contract manufacturing for a number of medical, aerospace, nuclear, dental, and industrial markets. It supplies critical thin wall tubing for aircraft and safety related nuclear core components. The company through its nuclear components and assemblies manufacturing is involved in the supply of critical components to PWR, HWR, BWR, and breeder-type reactors.

Westinghouse Electric

Westinghouse Electric provides nuclear plant products and services to plant utilities throughout the globe. It is involved in advanced plant design, nuclear fuel, service and maintenance, instrumentation, and control systems. Under its fuel business segment, the company is involved in the manufacture of control rods.

