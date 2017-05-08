Global Essential Oils Market, 2021 By Product Type (Orange, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lemon, Citronella and Others) & Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Essential Oils Market By Product Type (Orange, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lemon, Citronella and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home), By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Global market for essential oils is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2016-2021.

During 2011-2015, global essential oils market registered CAGR of around 6%, on account of increasing demand for essential oils from various regions with customer preferences shifting from using conventional drugs to cure ailments towards using essential oils, as essential oils have no side effects.

Few of the major players operating in the global essential oils market are Young Living Essential, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Biolandes, H. Reynaud & FILS, etc. Multi-level marketing and direct selling are few of the strategies adopted by these companies to enhance their market in Europe and North America region. Europe accounted for the largest share in the global essential oils market, on account of changing consumer preferences towards using healthier options for cooking and opting for food products that are low in fat, have moderate sugar and salt content, etc.

This growth in essential oils market during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing online presence of major essential oil selling companies, and more number of people opting for online purchase as it is a hassle free process and offers convenience of selection and ordering.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with using natural & organic personal care products containing herbal essential oils, coupled with shifting focus of food manufacturers from using synthetic substances to natural additives, are few of the major factors driving the sales of essential oils, across the globe. Market for orange essential oils accounted for the largest share in the global essential oils market in 2015, on account of its wide application in making food, beverages, desserts, sweetmeats, etc.

