TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Carlaw Capital V Corp. ("Carlaw" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: CVC.P), a capital pool company, announced that is has obtained the requisite shareholder approval for the transfer of its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the NEX board of the TSXV (the "NEX") at the annual and special meeting of its shareholders held on May 5, 2017. Under TSXV rules, Carlaw will be required to transfer to NEX on November 9, 2017 if it has not completed a qualifying transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSXV by that date.

Upon the transfer to NEX, an aggregate of 1,000,000 seed shares of Carlaw held in escrow by certain non-arm's length parties will be cancelled in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

