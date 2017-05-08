VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Quadron Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "Quadron") (CSE: QCC)(CSE: QCC.CN)(CNSX: QCC) is pleased to announce the change of its name to Quadron Cannatech Corporation effective at the market open May 10, 2017. The new name reflects the Company's evolving focus in the cannabis space and commitment to innovation in extraction technology. As part of the name change, Quadron unveils a new logo, and will introduce a website to be released in a phased roll-out.

Quadron delivers authorized cannabis participants automated extraction and processing solutions along with vertically integrated specialized products for the cannabis consumer. This new name positions Quadron as a forward-thinking company, with its primary focus on technology for the cannabis sector.

"The evolution of our name to Quadron Cannatech, and updating our corporate branding provides us with a go-to market presence which better reflects our position as a leading provider of equipment, products and services to the cannabis industry," states Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron.

Quadron's new name and logo also better reflects our culture of innovation, which is integral to our business. Mondin continued: "We are proud to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving and fast-growing industry. Our brand identity signifies Quadron's growth, transformation, and evolution as we continue to build the Company's position in the marketplace, not only with the delivery of successful business ventures, but with a long-term vision where science, research, technology, and health and safety, all play a major role."

Quadron will update its corporate logo, and its email and website address to quadroncannatech.com on May 10, 2017. The Company's CSE ticker symbol will remain the same (QCC), however, the new CUSIP number will be 74737N104.

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on authorized cannabis automated and extraction processing and sales of end user delivery solutions such as vape pens, capsules and other safer consumption solutions for patients.

For more information, visit: www.quadroncapital.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of QUADRON CAPITAL CORPORATION

Rosy Mondin, President and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

