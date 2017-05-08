India LLDPE Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2011-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India LLDPE Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

According to India LLDPE Market Study,2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various applications of the LLDPE market in India during 2011-2025.

In the study, the market has been categorized into four broader applications that includes Butene film, higher-alpha-olefin (HAO) film, roto moulding, high flow and extrusion coating, wherein Butene film is the dominating application of LLDPE and HAO film registered as the fastest growing application during 2016-2025.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment. In addition, report also provides customers analysis including current suppliers, procurement prices & quantity being purchased annually.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive LLDPE market in India.



India LLDPE Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of LLDPE market in India:



- India LLDPE Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Butene Film, higher-alpha-olefin (HAO) Film, roto moulding, High Flow and extrusion coating); By Region (Western Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, and Northern Region); By Company (Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL))

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customer Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2xjgl/india_lldpe





