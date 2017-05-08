

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial strength, treasuries turned lower over the course of the trading session on Friday after ending the previous session roughly flat.



Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs to end the day in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.376 percent.



With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield climbed to its highest closing level in a month.



The pullback by treasuries came after pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election over the weekend.



After winning the election with some 66 percent of the vote, Macron vowed to heal the social divisions exposed by France's acrimonious election campaign.



Macron's resounding defeat of nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had vowed to ditch the euro and hold a referendum on France's EU membership, brought relief to European allies.



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar for the week starts off relatively quiet, but traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on retail sales and producer and consumer prices due in the coming days.



A report on wholesale inventories may attraction some attention on Tuesday along with speeches by several Federal Reserve officials.



Bond trading may also be impacted by the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes.



