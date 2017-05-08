SMITHTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --iGambit Inc. (OTCQB: IGMB) announced that Dr. Benedict S Maniscalco has joined its Senior Advisory Board.

This follows the acquisition of HubCentrix and the CyberCare Health Network Chronic Care Management System. Both companies operate as HealthDatix, Inc.

The goal of HealthDatix is to identify the patient's eligibility for Medicare reimbursed doctor visits to access and assist in the well-being and cultivation of a healthy lifestyle. Additionally HealthDatix will be able to provide an FDA approved, Medicare covered platform, for continuous management of chronic care patients. Our continuous care platform will be tailored for individual care and health management of patients susceptible to chronic illness. This will include CyberCare's wearable medical watch.

Dr. Benedict S. Maniscalco, M.D. received his medical degree from the Duke University School of Medicine in 1967. He interned at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and did his junior and senior residencies at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals, followed by a fellowship in Cardiovascular diseases from 1973-1975. He is licensed to practice in both Florida and Georgia and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Sub-Specialty Board in Cardiovascular disease.

From 1976 through early 1979 Dr. Maniscalco was on the faculty of the University of South Florida School of Medicine, division of Cardiology in Tampa, Florida. Later in 1979, Dr. Maniscalco was recruited to establish the cardiac catheterization laboratory at St. Joseph's hospital in Tampa. He subsequently expanded the program and founded the nationally recognized St. Joseph's Heart Institute which served as a model for cardiovascular programs throughout the country.

Dr. Maniscalco served as Chief of Cardiology and Director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory until from its founding through 2001. In this capacity, many of the innovative procedures and technology of modern cardiovascular services were implemented.

While Director of the Heart Institute, Dr. Maniscalco was an officer and director of a large multi-specialty cardiovascular group practice.

Over his distinguished career, Dr. Maniscalco has served as a consultant, opinion leader and speaker for numerous companies in both the pharmaceutical and device industry. He has lectured throughout the country for both medical and industry colleagues. He has been involved and led many research efforts in both clinical and non-clinical areas of investigation.

Dr. Maniscalco has been a member of and served many professional medical societies. In the American College of Cardiology, he served in many capacities at the local, state and national levels. He has made significant contributions on numerous committees and in many capacities including his tenure as President and Governor of the Florida Chapter of the American College of Cardiology. His specific contributions in the areas of health policy and socioeconomic issues were numerous.

Today, Dr. Maniscalco continues his devotion to patients in a consultative and prevention cardiology practice in Tampa, Florida and on an international basis as CEO and Chairman of Heartbeat International Foundation (HBI)! HBI provides pacemakers, defibrillators and other cardiac services to the less fortunate in developing countries of the world. Over 15,000 patients' lives have been saved or changed by the efforts of Heartbeat International and the many volunteer physicians and colleagues worldwide.

John Salerno, Chairman of iGambit: "We are very pleased to have Dr. Maniscalco join us in our new business opportunity. His experience and knowledge together with others that will be joining us will set a standard by which we deliver excellence in services and technology."

About iGambit Inc: iGambit (OTCBB: IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly-held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. We believe that the back-ground of our management and of our Board of Directors in the technology markets is a valuable resource that makes us a desirable business partner. We expect to work to assume an active role in the development and growth of the new company, providing both strategic guidance and operational support. The management of iGambit believes that it can leverage its collective expertise to help position the combined company to produce high-margin, recurring and predictable earnings and generate long-term value for our stockholders. For more information, please visit www.igambit.com. Information on our web-site does not comprise a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document and elsewhere by iGambit are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes, without limitation, the business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand; changes to economic growth in the U.S. and U.S. government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the medical fertility clinic industry. iGambit undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in iGambit Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contacts:



Bill Robertson

604 837 3835



