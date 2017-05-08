7-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Patriot National, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against Patriot National, Inc. ("Patriot" or the "Company") (NYSE: PN). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between August 15, 2016 and March 3, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the May 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Patriot shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Patriot made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's special committee was beholden to Chief Executive Officer, Steve Mariano, thus, the special committee was operating for the benefit of Mariano and not Patriot National or its shareholders; that the special committee did not independently assess the merits of the Ebix transaction; that the special committee was not exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value; and that as a result of the above, Patriot's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When this information reached the public, Patriot's stock price lowered significantly, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

