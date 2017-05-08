India Ice Cream (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others) Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Ice Cream Market By Type (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others), By Organized Vs Unorganized Sector, By Category (Impulse, Take Home & Artisanal), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Ice cream market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.03% during 2016-2021, owing to growing demand for foreign brands and premium flavour ice creams, coupled with changing consumer taste. India ice cream market was dominated by impulse category of ice creams in 2015, and this category is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well, owing to growing demand for premium ice creams and changing consumer taste.

Moreover, various players in India ice cream market were not able to penetrate rural and less developed areas in the country, due to lack of proper infrastructure like cold storage facilities, proper vending techniques and access to quality raw materials. However, rising disposable, expanding middle class population base, coupled with number of international players entering the market is expected to drive India ice cream market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, western region accounted for largest market share in the ice cream market in the country in 2015, and this trend is further anticipated to continue in the coming years, on account of growing dairy industry and large number of foreign tourist footfall.



India Ice Cream Market report 2011-2021 discusses the following aspects of the ice cream market in India:



India Ice Cream Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub & Others), By Organized Vs Unorganized Sector, By Category (Impulse, Take Home & Artisanal)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends and Developments



Growing Trend of Eating Out Ice Cream

Ice Cream as a Regular Snack

Increasing Availability of Wide Variety of Flavors

Rising Demand of Premium Ice Creams

Increasing Preference of Traditional Flavors

Companies Mentioned



Baskin Robbins

Creambell

Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd.

Giani Ice Cream

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.

Kwality Walls

National Dairy Development Board (Mother Dairy)

Nirula's

Vadilal Industries Ltd.

