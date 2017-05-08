The global swine health marketis projected to grow to USD 2511.64 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global swine health market for 2017-2021. Based on the route of administration (ROA), the market is divided into injectables and oral segments.

The productivity and profitability of pig production depend on the health status of the herd and the way it is managed. The rising demand for livestock products is leading to increased swine production, which has a direct positive impact on the growth of the swine health market.

Technavio's research study segments the global swine health market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Swine health market in APAC

"APAC is both the largest and the fastest growing segment of the swine health market, due to the swift growth in demand for livestock products and of swine farming in Chinasays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research.

Researchers and vendors in the market space are increasingly focusing on the prevention and treatment of swine-related diseases effectively to boost the livestock production. Also, the rising adoption of vaccines is expected to increase during the forecast period, attributed to the increased awareness among the end-users.

Swine health market in EMEA

The growing awareness regarding swine health-related products and drugs in the Middle East and Africa about swine health has led to a surge in the growth of the market segment. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Zambia pose a high risk for developing disease outbreaks amongst its swine population, which is expected to result in an increased demand for antibiotics and vaccines. Also, vendors are devising new product development strategies to address the unmet needs in the market.

Swine health market in the Americas

"The swine health market in the Americas is projected to be worth nearly USD 530 million by 2021, driven by new product launches and FDA drug approvalssays Sapna.

For instance, Med-Pharmex received approval from the US FDA to launch Florfenicol for the treatment of swine respiratory disease associated with A. pleuropneumoniae, P. multocida, S. choleraesuis, and S. suis. Such initiatives will increase the drug usage to improve swine health, thereby fueling the market growth.

The top vendors in the global swine health market highlighted in the report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Santé Animale

Elanco

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis

