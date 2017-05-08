Achieved strong sales performance in Q1; Reconfirms full year 2017 financial guidance

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) reported financial results and strategic achievements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Q1 2017 Consolidated Summary: Change vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)¹ Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)¹ Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS Consolidated 6% (19)% (1)% 6% (2)% 5% 7% 3% 9% Acquisition Impact 5% 3% 3% 5% 3% 3% 5% 3% 3%

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report that our first quarter sales growth was strong and in line with our expectations," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "Sales performance was broad-based, driven by the contribution of our recent acquisitions and a strong performance in Flavors, where we achieved growth across all categories and regions.

"In terms of profit excluding the impact of currency and items that affect comparability the contribution from our recent acquisitions was strong, and supported overall profitability as we are ahead of our acquisition plan. In addition, we achieved a lower effective tax rate and reduced shares outstanding related to our share repurchased program, both which provided an additional benefit to EPS."

Mr. Fibig continued, "As we look to the balance of the year, we are optimistic that we can achieve our previously stated annual financial guidance, on a currency neutral basis. By leveraging our competitive advantages, executing against our strategic plan, and fully realizing the benefits of our productivity program announced earlier this year, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value."

First Quarter 2017 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Reported net sales for the first quarter totaled $828.3 million, an increase of 6% from $783.3 million for the first quarter of 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales increased 7% over the prior year, including approximately five percentage points related to our recent acquisitions.

Reported operating profit for the first quarter was $137.4 million versus $169.9 million reported in 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted operating profit grew 3% as acquisitions, volume growth, and cost savings initiatives more than offset unfavorable price to input costs as well as unplanned expenses, including unfavorable manufacturing variances, bad debt, a product recall and a litigation loss.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter was $1.45 per diluted share versus $1.47 per diluted share reported in 2016. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted EPS improved 9%, benefiting from a more favorable year-over-year effective tax rate and lower year-over-year shares outstanding.

First Quarter 2017 Strategic Highlights

Innovating Firsts: strengthen position and drive differentiation in priority R&D platforms

Sweetness and savory modulation portfolio sales improved strong double-digits

Encapsulation-related sales continued strong growth in Personal Wash

Launched commercialized two new flavor molecules

Win Where We Compete: achieve market leadership position in key markets, categories customers

North America sales +14%, inclusive of our recent acquisitions

IFF Lucas Meyer Cosmetics won three beauty industry awards from CosmeticsDesign

Growth achieved across both global and regional accounts, with regionals outpacing

Become Our Customers' Partner of Choice: attain commercial excellence

Extended business access through core list status with a multinational Flavors customer

Received an innovation award from a top Flavors customer

Launched 2016 Sustainability Report "Circular by Design"

IFF-LMR Naturals Achieved 9th For Life Certification: Burgundy Blackcurrant Bud

Strengthen and Expand the Portfolio: pursue value creation through collaborations acquisitions

Purchased PowderPure in April 2017 to further expand expertise and offerings for clean label solutions that satisfy consumer demands

David Michael and Fragrance Resources acquisitions contributed approximately 5 percentage points of sales growth and 3 percentage points of operating profit growth in Q1 2017

First Quarter 2017 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Fragrances: 3% (8)% 3% (6)% Acquisition Impact 4% 0% 4% 0% Flavors: 9% 7% 10% 12% Acquisition Impact 6% 5% 6% 5%

Fragrances Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 3%, or $11.3 million, to $422.1 million. Currency neutral sales also improved 3% led by growth in Fine Fragrances, Fabric Care and Fragrance Ingredients.

Fine Fragrances improved 10% on a reported basis and on a currency neutral basis, inclusive of additional sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources. Three of the four regions achieved strong growth with the exception of Latin America, which experienced abnormally high volume erosion due to weak economic conditions.

Consumer Fragrances increased 1% on a reported and 2% on a currency neutral basis, principally driven by the additional sales related to the acquisition of Fragrance Resources and low single-digit growth in Fabric Care.

Fragrance Ingredients grew 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a currency neutral basis, as double-digit growth in EAME and Latin America was offset by softness in North America and Greater Asia.

Fragrances segment profit decreased 8% on a reported basis and 6% on a currency neutral basis, as volume growth and the benefits from productivity initiatives were more than offset by unfavorable price to input costs, as well as several unplanned expenses.

Flavors Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 9%, or $33.7 million, to $406.2 million, while currency neutral sales grew 10% with broad-based organic growth across all regions, as well as the contribution of sales related to the David Michael acquisition.

EAME was flat on a reported basis and increased 6% on a currency neutral basis, led by high-single-digit increases in Western Europe and Central, Southern and Eastern Europe.

North America grew 27% reflecting additional sales related to the acquisition of David Michael, as well as strong double-digit growth in Dairy and Savory in the organic business.

Latin America increased 9% on a reported and 7% on a currency neutral basis, led by double-digit growth in Mexico and Andean Pact and mid-single-digit growth in South Cone.

Greater Asia increased 2% on a reported and 3% on a currency neutral basis, led by strong double-digit growth in India, Thailand and the Philippines.

Flavors segment profit grew 7% on a reported basis and 12% on a currency neutral basis, led by volume growth, the benefits from productivity initiatives and the contribution of the David Michael acquisition.

FY 2017 Financial Guidance: Percent Change vs. Prior Year

The Company's full year 2017 guidance:

Currency Neutral FX Impact1 Adjusted2 Sales 7.5% 8.5% ~(1.5)% 6.0% 7.0% Operating Profit 5.5% 6.5% ~(2.5)% 3.0% 4.0% EPS 6.5% 7.5% ~(3.0)% 3.5% 4.5%

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2Excludes items impacting comparability

A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at sec.gov by May 10, 2017.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 % Change Net sales 828,293 783,312 6 Cost of goods sold 463,627 423,103 10 Gross profit 364,666 360,209 1 Research and development expenses 69,711 63,385 10 Selling and administrative expenses 140,330 123,543 14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 7,066 6,061 17 Restructuring and other charges, net 10,143 100 Gain on sales of fixed assets (21 (2,713 (99 Operating profit 137,437 169,933 (19 Interest expense 12,807 12,478 3 Other (income) expense, net (13,857 2,559 (642 Income before taxes 138,487 154,896 (11 Taxes on income 22,723 36,293 (37 Net income 115,764 118,603 (2 Earnings per share basic 1.46 1.48 Earnings per share diluted 1.45 1.47 Average shares outstanding Basic 79,098 79,666 Diluted 79,409 80,055

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents 300,067 323,992 Receivables 637,521 550,658 Inventories 604,251 592,017 Other current assets 169,594 142,347 Total current assets 1,711,433 1,609,014 Property, plant and equipment, net 791,920 775,716 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,510,683 1,365,906 Other assets 238,223 266,348 Total assets 4,252,259 4,016,984 Bank borrowings and overdrafts, commercial paper and current portion of long-term debt 365,669 258,516 Other current liabilities 620,155 639,781 Total current liabilities 985,824 898,297 Long-term debt 1,186,417 1,066,855 Non-current liabilities 448,501 420,698 Shareholders' equity 1,631,517 1,631,134 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,252,259 4,016,984

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 115,764 118,603 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,802 26,697 Deferred income taxes (3,766 4,193 Gain on disposal of assets (21 (2,713 Stock-based compensation 5,819 5,930 Pension contributions (25,263 (7,410 Foreign currency gain on liquidation of entity (12,214 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (60,858 (60,655 Inventories (109 3,256 Accounts payable (1,978 (29,375 Accruals for incentive compensation (23,485 (11,598 Other current payables and accrued expenses (7,286 10,456 Other assets 29,016 2,178 Other liabilities (20,720 (19,619 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,701 39,943 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (138,093 Additions to property, plant and equipment (26,662 (22,512 Maturity of net investment hedges 1,948 Proceeds from disposal of assets 619 1,366 Net cash used in investing activities (162,188 (21,146 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (50,677 (44,826 Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility borrowings and overdrafts 97,275 (124,602 Increase in commercial paper 107,441 Deferred financing costs (4,796 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 555,559 Gain (Loss) on pre-issuance hedges 300 (3,244 Proceeds from issuance of stock under stock plans 163 Employee withholding taxes paid (3,000 (7,296 Purchase of treasury stock (37,612 (40,007 Net cash provided by financing activities 113,727 330,951 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,835 (2,859 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (23,925 346,889 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 323,992 181,988 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 300,067 528,877

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Business Unit Performance (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 Net Sales Flavors 406,164 372,508 Fragrances 422,129 410,804 Consolidated 828,293 783,312 Segment Profit Flavors 98,010 91,813 Fragrances 81,700 89,237 Global Expenses (16,200 (13,870 Restructuring and other charges, net (10,143 (101 Acquisition and related costs (8,788 (1,037 Operational improvement initiative costs (621 (268 Legal (charges) credits 1,446 Gain on sales of assets 21 2,713 Tax assessment (5,350 Integration-related costs (1,192 Operating profit 137,437 169,933 Interest Expense (12,807 (12,478 Other income (expense), net 13,857 (2,559 Income before taxes 138,487 154,896 Operating Margin Flavors 24.1 24.6 Fragrances 19.4 21.7 Consolidated 16.6 21.7

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Sales Performance by Region and Category (Unaudited) First Quarter 2017 vs. 2016 Percentage Change in Sales by Region of Destination Fine Consumer Fragrances Ingredients Total Frag. Flavors Total North America Reported 7% 4% -10% 1% 27% 14% EAME Reported 21% 5% 11% 11% 0% 7% Currency Neutral 24% 8% 13% 14% 6% 11% Latin America Reported -14% -8% 16% -8% 9% -2% Currency Neutral -21% -9% 16% -10% 7% -4% Greater Asia Reported 14% 3% -12% 1% 2% 2% Currency Neutral 15% 4% -12% 2% 3% 2% Total Reported 10% 1% 1% 3% 9% 6% Currency Neutral 10% 2% 2% 3% 10% 7%

Currency neutral growth is calculated by translating prior year sales at the exchange rates used for the corresponding 2017 period.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q1 Consolidated Sales Operating Profit EPS % Change Reported (GAAP) 6% -19% -1% Items Impacting Comparability 0% 17% 7%* % Change Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6% -2% 5% Currency Impact 1% 5% 4% % Change Currency Neutral (Adjusted) 7% 3% 9% Q1 Flavors Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 9% 7% Currency Impact 2%* 5% % Change Currency Neutral 10% 12% Q1 Fragrances Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (GAAP) 3% -8% Currency Impact 1%* 2% % Change Currency Neutral 3% -6%

*Item does not foot due to rounding

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

First Quarter 2017 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported (GAAP) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition and Related Costs (b) Integration related costs (c) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Gross profit 364,666 621 5,301 88 370,676 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported (GAAP) Acquisition and Related Costs (b) Integration related costs (c) Tax Assessment (d) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses 140,330 (3,487) (943) (5,350) 130,550 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported (GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (e) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition Related Costs (b) Gain on Sale of Asset (f) Integration related costs (c) Tax Assessment (d) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating profit 137,437 10,143 621 8,788 (21) 1,192 5,350 163,510 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported (GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (e) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (a) Acquisition Related Costs (b) Gain on Sale of Asset (f) Integration related costs (c) Tax Assessment (d) CTA Realization (g) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 138,487 10,143 621 8,788 (21) 1,191 5,350 (12,214) 152,345 Taxes on income (h) 22,723 2,967 155 3,138 (7) 362 1,892 31,230 Net income 115,764 7,176 466 5,650 (14) 829 3,458 (12,214) 121,115 Diluted EPS 1.45 0.09 0.01 0.07 0.01 0.04 (0.15) 1.52

(a) Represents accelerated depreciation and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China. (b) Represents the amortization of inventory "step-up" related to the acquisitions of David Michael and Fragrance Resources, included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of David Michael, Fragrance Resources and PowderPure, included in Selling and administrative expenses. (c) Represents costs related to the integration of the David Michael and Fragrance Resources acquisitions. (d) Represents the reserve for payment of a tax assessment related to commercial rent for prior periods. (e) Represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program. (f) Represents gains on sale of assets primarily in Latin America. (g) Represents the release of CTA related to the liquidation of a foreign entity. (h) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For the first quarter of 2017, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $1.3M related to Fragrance Resources, $0.6M related to David Michael, $1.9M related to Lucas Meyer and $1.6M related to Ottens Flavors

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

First Quarter 2016 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Reconciliation of Gross Profit Reported (GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition and Related Costs (c) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Gross profit 360,209 101 268 889 361,467 Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Reported (GAAP) Acquisition and Related Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses 123,543 (148) 1,446 124,841 Reconciliation of Operating Profit Reported (GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition Related Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Gain on Sale of Asset (e) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating profit 169,933 101 268 1,037 (1,446) (2,713) 167,180 Reconciliation of Net Income Reported (GAAP) Restructuring and Other Charges (a) Operational Improvement Initiative Costs (b) Acquisition Related Costs (c) Legal Charges/Credits (d) Gain on Sale of Asset (e) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Income before taxes 154,896 101 268 1,037 (1,446) (2,713) 152,143 Taxes on income (f) 36,293 19 67 367 (402) (572) 35,772 Net income 118,603 82 201 670 (1,044) (2,141) 116,371 Diluted EPS 1.47 0.01 (0.01) (0.03) 1.45

(a) Accelerated depreciation related to restructuring activities. (b) Accelerated depreciation in Hangzhou, China. (c) Expense related to the amortization of inventory step-up, included in Cost of goods sold, and additional transaction costs related to the acquisition of Lucas Meyer, included in Selling and administrative expenses. (d) Amounts received related to the Spanish capital tax settlement. (e) Principally related to gain on sale of property in Europe. (f) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred. For the first quarter of 2016, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). The Company tracks the amount of amortization recorded on recent acquisitions in order to monitor its progress with respect to its Vision 2020 goals. The following amounts were recorded with respect to recent acquisitions: $2.6M related to Lucas Meyer and $1.6M related to Ottens Flavors. *This item does not foot due to rounding

