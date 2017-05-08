Investor Network Invites You to the Profound Medical Corp. First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Profound Medical Corp. (TSX-V: PRN) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free: 1-800-860-2442

International: 1-412-858-4600

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175888 or profoundmedical.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern, June 9, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10353

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or profoundmedical.com

About Profound Medical Corp.

The Profound Medical team is committed to the effort to achieve a new therapeutic standard in prostate cancer. For the millions of men currently living with prostate cancer, and the thousands more who are diagnosed with it every year, current treatment options often mean having to make difficult choices based on potential side effects that can significantly impact quality of life. Our mission is to profoundly change the standard of care by creating a tomorrow where clinicians can confidently ablate cancerous prostate tissue with precision, while actively protecting critical anatomy from potential side effects; a tomorrow where patients have access to a safe, fast and effective treatment option, so they can quickly return to their daily lives.

Established in 2008, Profound Medical is commercializing a novel technology, TULSA-PRO® system, which combines real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging with transurethral, robotically-driven therapeutic ultrasound and closed-loop thermal feedback control that is designed to provide precise ablation of the prostate while simultaneously protecting critical surrounding anatomy from potential side effects. TULSA-PRO®system is CE Marked and Profound is sponsoring a multicenter, prospective FDA-registered clinical trial, TACT.

SOURCE: Investor Network