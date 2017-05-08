Investor Network Invites You to the RCI Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, May 9, 2017

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175896 or www.investorcalendar.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on June 9, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10359

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

With 42 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as "Rick's Cabaret," "XTC," "Club Onyx," "Vivid Cabaret," "Jaguars" and "Tootsie's Cabaret." Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name "Bombshells." Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/.

