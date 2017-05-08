VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) (NASDAQ: TRQ) will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results on Monday, May 15, 2017 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:00 am EDT/8:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Contact

Investors and Media



Tony Shaffer

+ 604 648 3934

tony.shaffer@turquoisehill.com