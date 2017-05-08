Research and Markets - Surgical Sealants And Adhesives (Natural or Biological Adhesives & Sealants, Synthetic & Semi Synthetic Adhesives) Market 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Analysis By Type (Natural or Biological Adhesives & Sealants, Synthetic & Semi Synthetic Adhesives), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2025

Proper closure of injured tissues post operation is a major step to restore tissue's structure and function. Postoperative leakages occur in 3% to 15% of cases and are considered as a serious complication. They are responsible for one third of postoperative deaths in patients. Surgical sealants and adhesives are designed to improve patient outcomes by reducing the prospect of postsurgical complications, such as leakages, thus resulting in improved patient outcomes through prevention of leakage and decrease in length of stay & mortality rates.



The rapid advancements in sealants and adhesives are major impact rendering drivers, and their usage in modern surgery to reduce anastomotic leakage has risen significantly. Surgical adhesive is expected to replace traditional surgical sealing agents such as sutures, wires, and staples. These are time taking, can result in further tissue trauma and hard to use in some surgical locations. Surgical sealants overcome these issues and create immediate and proper sealing, compared to sutures and staples.



The factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising demand for surgical services worldwide and increasing concerns to reduce postoperative wound infections. Surgical procedures are increasing worldwide, with WHO estimations projecting surgeries to account for approximately 235 million per year globally.



Increase in rate of surgeries facilitates extensive R&D activities focused on surgical sealants and adhesives, which is expected to support long-term growth of the market.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:



North America held the largest market share in 2015 owing to the growing demand of high-quality healthcare in the region

held the largest market share in 2015 owing to the growing demand of high-quality healthcare in the region Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth, due to transformation of healthcare delivery systems into advanced value-based healthcare practices to establish a sustainable health system

is expected to register lucrative growth, due to transformation of healthcare delivery systems into advanced value-based healthcare practices to establish a sustainable health system Fibrin sealants accounted for the largest market share in the year 2015

Cyanoacrylates is expected to register fastest growth in the forecast period owing to its fast drying properties, strong mechanical strength and ease of adhesion

Surgical sealants and adhesive market participants combine a blend of both large public companies and more specialized small companies. These companies focus on only one segment or product. Example of such companies is Cohera Medical, Inc.

Some of the leading players in the market are Baxter International, Inc.; CryoLife, Inc.; C.R. Bard, Inc.; Medtronic plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Cohera Medical, Inc.; Ethicon, Inc.; Mallinckrodt plc; Cardinal Health; and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scopes

3.2. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives: Market Dynamics

3.3. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & legal, economic and technological)

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Market Position Analysis, 2015



4. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.1.1. Natural or biological adhesives and sealants

4.1.1.1.1. Fibrin Sealants

4.1.1.1.2. Collagen Based Adhesives

4.1.1.1.3. Gelatin Based Adhesives

4.1.2. Synthetic and Semi Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

4.1.2.1.1. Cyanoacrylates

4.1.2.1.2. Polymeric Hydrogels

4.1.2.1.3. Urethane Based Adhesives



5. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1. Central nervous system

5.1.2. Cardiovascular

5.1.3. General surgery

5.1.4. Orthopedic

5.1.5. Pulmonary

5.1.6. Urology

5.1.7. Ophthalmology

5.1.8. Others



6. Surgical Sealants and Adhesives: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type and Application



7. Competitive Landscape



Baxter International, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9wh64/surgical_sealants

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716