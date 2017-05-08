ChroMedX Corp.: ChroMedX Completes Receptor Component and Commences Packaging of HemoPalm Analyzer Prototype

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / ChroMedX Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: MNLIF) (FSE: EIY2), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System, is pleased to announce the completion of the cartridge receptor component for the HemoPalm analyzer prototype. The Company also announces the engagement of rapid prototyping firm, Agile Manufacturing, to complete the final assembly and packaging of the HemoPalm Analyzer prototype.

The receptor is a crucial part of the HemoPalm analyzer responsible for receiving, aligning, and activating the measurement process of the cartridge. This was the final component required to complete prototype assembly, and ChroMedX is now working with Agile Manufacturing to package the functional prototype.

"We are very excited to move into the assembly and packaging phase following the completion of the cartridge receptor. Agile's rapid prototyping capabilities make them an ideal partner in this final stage of prototype development," said Ash Kaushal, President & CEO, ChroMedX Corp.

The HemoPalm Prototype is now being assembled and packaged conjointly with Canada's largest 3D printing service company, Agile Manufacturing Inc., of Uxbridge, Ontario. Agile is currently refining the assembly of the prototype and designing the housing for the handheld prototype.

Receptor Function

The receptor includes the following components:

a front opening to receive and align the cartridge, and thereby provide electrical contact between the biosensors and the analyzer,

a mechanism for activating the calibration blister and air bladder,

a light source to pass through the blood in the optical chamber for measurement in the spectrometer,

heating elements on the surface of the bottom portion of the receptor to pre-heat the blood,

a thermistor for regulating the heaters, and

a spring-loaded ball mechanism to hold the cartridge against the heaters and to keep it in operational position.

The measurement process will start automatically once correct cartridge insertion is detected, and will progress through the following steps:

optical reading will be performed for the CO-oximeter measurement,

the built-in mechanism will activate and rupture the blister, releasing calibration fluid into the biosensor chamber, in order to calibrate the sensors,

a second built-in mechanism will activate the air bladder, pushing the blood sample into the biosensor chamber. An air bubble created in the cartridge will keep the blood and calibration fluid separate during this stage, with the air bubble assisting in purging the calibration fluid out of the biosensor chamber, and

with blood now occupying the biosensor chamber, measurements by the biosensors will be performed and results displayed on the HemoPalm LCD.

With regard to the foregoing, the Company recently announced the filing of second PCT application on its patented HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer accounting for continued innovations and potentially extending protection on the IP to 2037.

About Agile Manufacturing

Agile Manufacturing Inc. is Canada's largest 3D Printing Service Bureau operating the country's biggest fleet of Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing equipment out of our North Toronto facility. In 2017, Agile has added a facility in Pella, Iowa to expand our services across the United States.

Visit their website for more information: www.agile-manufacturing.com.

About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.

The HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System is the only handheld blood analysis technology which combines Blood Gases & Electrolytes with full CO-oximetry. Currently, this combination is not available on any of the handheld analyzers on the market. Existing technologies require users to purchase a second device to carry out the CO-oximetry. The Company's technology has the advantage of being able to offer a single handheld blood analyzer that provides all the required tests for Blood Gases & Electrolytes, with full CO-oximetry and bilirubin. Another competitive advantage of the HemoPalm system will be its ability to draw capillary blood directly from a pin-prick site into the cartridge, providing an alternative to arterial blood. Drawing arterial blood is painful and can cause nerve damage. CO-oximetry is the measurement of five different hemoglobin species in blood.

The global market for Blood Gases & Electrolytes was estimated to be 1.5 billion $US in 2015, and is projected to reach over 1.8 billion by 2020.

