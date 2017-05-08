

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $121.12 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $116.37 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $828.29 million. This was up from $783.31 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $121.12 Mln. vs. $116.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -Revenue (Q1): $828.29 Mln vs. $783.31 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



