Technavio's latest market research report on the global female sex toys marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellnesssector, says, "The global female sex toys market is expected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the fast-changing perceptions of individuals toward sex toys, coupled with the exposure that these products are getting in the media in recent years."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global female sex toys market, according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in lesbian population

The lesbian segment is very significant today with over 3% of the overall population being attracted to the same sex. There is an increase in acceptability of lesbians into the society in the developed nations such as the US and Canada. The number of people admitting to their true sexual orientation has increased over the past decade, with society gradually becoming more accepting.

Thus, the demand for dildos and vibrators has increased in the last few years. The LGBT population presents a large market for sex toys worldwide. Also, there has been an increased provision for health awareness and healthcare programs for this group. Thus, with the growing acceptance of lesbians across several countries worldwide, users will be more confident and broad minded, and the consumption of sex toys may increase further in the coming years.

Gaining popularity of vibrators for therapeutic purposes

Several women experience vaginal dryness, changes in firmness and elasticity of the vaginal muscles, and imbalance in hormonal levels, which affect the vaginal moisture. Due to giving birth several times, women are likely to loosen their vaginal walls due to the high levels of stretching of muscles involved during the delivery process. This may lead to reduced levels of pleasure during intercourse, resulting in sexual dissatisfaction. With the advent of technology and surgeries, healthy skin can be retained even in late ages. Doctors recommend the use of sex toys such as genital vibrators for therapeutic purposes as they help in relaxing their vaginal muscles.

"Most of the chemists in Europe provide sex toys on doctor prescription. Consequently, the increased availability of sex toys, both online as well as in retail outlets, is expected to have a positive influence on the market," says Amber.

Rapid growth of e-commerce

The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase from a wide range of products across different vendors through their online portals. This not only helps the customers in making their shopping experience easier but also allows manufacturers to improve their brand visibility and improve customer retention.

The ability to market and sell these products online opens new avenues for the vendors in expanding their business in terms of product availability and accessibility. Further, the availability of innovative products such as external use of vibrators, vibrators used for insertion, and dual-purpose vibrators will considerably increase the potential customer base for these products. Every product category has seen a surge in terms of availability and the ease of buying.

