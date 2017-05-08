TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Editors note: There is one photo accompanying this press release.

In this era of fake news, media distrust and rapid technological change, is the news industry in a crisis? Join us for the 2017 RTDNA Canada National Conference on May 26-27 in Toronto (ON) themed Connecting With Audiences in the Age of Mistrust, for some frank discussions about how to reconnect and regain the trust of our audiences.

Participants will enjoy two days of interactive sessions featuring top Canadian and international journalists and industry specialists sharing their tips and experiences.

This conference is the only event of its kind dedicated to the Canadian broadcast and digital news industry, offering a unique opportunity to network with key players in Canadian news media while engaging in top of mind issues. There will be workshops to learn new skills and a deep dive into the world of radio, TV and digital metrics. Other features include a Presidents Reception and Awards Gala Dinner that will showcase and celebrate excellence in field.

Venue

Sheraton Hotel Toronto, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON

Highlights

-- An exclusive RTDNA Canada / Ipsos Canada poll gauging the public's trust in the country's news media industry -- Keynote Luncheon: Evan Solomon, host of CTV's weekly public affairs show 'Question Period', interviews CBC's 'This Hour Has 22 Minutes' anchor and roving reporter Mark Critch, about the role satire has in covering politics -- Presentations from Major Canadian Broadcasters, Facebook, Associated Press, NBC News, New York Times and many more -- Fake news workshop by Buzzfeed's, Craig Silverman -- Panel discussions on investigative reporting, knowing your audience metrics, 360 Virtual Reality and the latest on Social Media -- Exhibitors (i)new -- Student sessions -- Daily Reporting by our very own Conference Social Media Ambassadors

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

