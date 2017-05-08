$528 BN System Integration Market 2017-2025 BY Service (Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration, Consulting) & End-Use (IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Defense, Retail, Oil, Gas, Retail, Transport) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System Integration Market Analysis By Service (Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration, Consulting), End-Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Defense & Security, Retail, Oil, Gas, Retail, Transport), By Region, Segment Forecast 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global system integration market is expected to reach USD 528.2 billion by 2025

Increased spending on system integration solutions, by the key players in the market, has enriched the IT infrastructure and subsequently eliminated redundancies. The growing requirement for eradicating heterogeneity, multiplicity, and fluctuating distinctiveness of vital applications & infrastructures is anticipated to fuel the system integration market over the forecast period.



The growing espousal of cloud computing along with numerous developments in virtual technologies is projected to trigger the adoption of system integration solutions. Technological advancements, such as Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB), Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Cyber-Physical System (CPS), and clinical integration, are anticipated to offer new opportunities for market growth.



The system integration market is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period, owing to the recurrent need for open and distributed architectures across the globe. However, high implementation costs may dissuade SMEs and start-ups from adopting system management solutions.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The consulting service segment is projected to exhibit a significant growth with CAGR exceeding10.0% from 2016 to 2025, as there is a rising need for enterprises to assist users in designing their BCP/DR plan and conducting rehearsals for effective and efficient workflow

The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period with an estimated CAGR exceeding11%, which can be accredited to the growing demand for distributed systems integration in the IT sector

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region and is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of over 11%, owing to the mounting investments in security solutions

The key purveyors of this industry are Accenture, BAE systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 System Integration: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 System Integration - Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2.1 Market definitions

3.3 System Integration - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.4 System Integration - Value Chain Analysis

3.5 System Integration - Market Dynamics



4 System Integration: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global System Integration Share by Service, 2015 & 2025

4.1.1 Infrastructure integration

4.1.2 Application integration

4.1.3 Consulting



5 System Integration: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global System Integration Share by End-use, 2015 & 2025

5.1.1 IT & telecommunication

5.1.2 Defense & Security

5.1.3 BFSI

5.1.4 Oil & gas

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.1.6 Transportation

5.1.7 Retail

5.1.8 Others



6 System Integration: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Competitive Landscape



Accenture

Capgemini S.A

Cisco

Cognizant

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

Hewlett Packard Company

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Jitterbit

Liaison Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Pervasive/Actian

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

SAIC

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

