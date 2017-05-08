J.F. Lehman & Company Welcomes Frederick J. Harris to its Operating Executive Board

NEW YORK, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the aerospace, maritime and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of Frederick J. Harris to its Operating Executive Board ("OEB"). The OEB is a group of seasoned industry and government executives who have significant experience in the firm's target industries. Through key relationships and sector-specific knowledge, OEB members contribute to sourcing and evaluating transactions, advising on portfolio company strategy and recruiting senior level portfolio company management.

A recognized leader in the maritime industry, Mr. Harris brings over 50 years of experience in ship operation, naval engineering, shipbuilding and ship repair to the OEB and the firm. Mr. Harris began his maritime career at Maine Maritime Academy, where he graduated with a degree in marine engineering and was commissioned in the U.S. Navy Reserves. After serving as an engineer in the U.S. Merchant Marine, Mr. Harris earned an MBA from Babson College and began his shipbuilding career with General Dynamics Electric Boat, where he advanced in various leadership roles and worked on a wide range of vessels including nuclear submarines, destroyers and cargo ships. In 2006, he was named President of General Dynamics NASSCO, where he was credited with the turnaround of the U.S. Navy's T-AKE program. His leadership role was further expanded in 2013 when Mr. Harris was appointed President of Bath Iron Works, and he served as president of both shipyards until his retirement from General Dynamics in December 2016.

Mr. Harris is a member of many leading maritime industry associations including the Navy League of the United States, the American Society of Naval Architects and the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. He has received numerous awards for achievement and was the first American to receive the William Froude Medal - the highest award for professional achievement from The Royal Institution of Naval Architects.

"Fred brings a wealth of engineering and maritime industry knowledge to the firm," stated Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "His achievements in the shipbuilding industry are renown, and his experience will be of great value to our sector-focused investment strategy. We are very pleased to welcome Fred to the team."

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, maritime and defense sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

