Technavio market research analysts forecast the global airport smart lighting market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006182/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global airport smart lighting market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global airport smart lighting marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists airside smart lighting, and airport terminal and landside smart lighting as the two major product segments, of which the airside smart lighting segment accounted for more than 64% of the market share in 2016.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global airport smart lighting market:

Evolution of smart airports

Need for improved operational efficiency

Emergence of LaaS

Evolution of smart airports

The increasing adoption of agile airport infrastructure, coupled with the growing investments in technology advancements, has led to the development of the concept of smart airport, which was jointly proposed by IATA and Airports Council International.

According to Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for commercial aviation research, "Smart airports facilitate seamless exchange of real-time information through the integration of all the systems into one single digital grid. This will establish a deep cross-silo collaboration between airport operators, airlines, and passengers to increase the operational efficiency. It will also increase profitability of the aviation stakeholders during volatile economic conditions, as well as ensure uninterrupted delivery of a comprehensive array of personalized services to the passengers.

Need for improved operational efficiency

The global aviation industry is experiencing an exponential increase in the number of passengers using airplanes. It is expected that the number of air passengers will experience an overall increase of around 2.2 times the passenger traffic in 2016 by 2035. With this speeding number of passengers, it becomes increasingly important for airport authorities to organize airport facilities in a manner that will efficiently manage the amount of energy consumed and the money spent for illumination.

With this steady passenger growth rate, it becomes vital for airport authorities to enhance the operational efficiencies. One simple step to achieve this could be to automatically put off lighting systems when not in use, which is achieved through the incorporation of smart lighting systems. These systems will also ensure that the light levels match with the number of passengers in the building or on the floor.

Emergence of LaaS

One of the major concerns of airport smart lighting system has been the initial cost involved in procuring the fixtures. As smart lighting systems include the incorporation of systems such as sensors, adaptors, actuators, detectors, and cameras, the cost of procuring one single LED smart light is several times that of the traditional incandescent or metal-halide lamps. As the construction and maintenance of an airport infrastructure and its facilities is capital intensive, there exist monetary constraints for the procurement of sensor-based lighting systems. These roadblocks have led to the introduction of light as a service (LaaS

Industry-leading stakeholders, such as Philips and Cisco, initiated the launch and adoption of LaaS model, which works on the principle of circular economy. This model allows the payment for only the light used and not for the tangible fixtures.

"With such a model in place, it can be expected that the sensor-based global airport smart lighting market will experience a considerable demand in the market during the forecast period," says Avimanyu.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Light Electric Aircraft Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like defenseaerospace, and homeland security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006182/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com