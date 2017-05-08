Smart Sensors, EAPs, and Graphene Sensors can Enhance Opportunities for Better Pipeline Monitoring - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

When it comes to the aspect of change, the pipeline industry appears to be conservative. Pipeline operators can be hesitant to adopt new solutions quickly and widely because of the initial investment. Decisions related to the adoption of innovative technologies are taken very cautiously and implemented only if required or when it leads to reduced downtime or cost.

At present ageing pipelines is a prime focus area and opportunities for new technologies appear to be tough. Pipelines are subjected to various issues such as pipeline leakage, corrosion, cracks, flow, and vibration and so on. The oil and gas pipeline industry is focused on the enhancing the functionalities of pipelines. Transformational trends, such as operational intelligence, infrastructure development, demand and supply, convergence, utilization of greener concept, and emergence of new technologies, are driving the need for enhanced and innovative sensing technologies in the oil and gas pipeline industry. Companies need to identify the key elements of transformation faster and devise strategies to accelerate adoption of novel sensing platforms.

The technology and innovation report has evaluated advances in sensing technologies, and its impact on the oil and gas pipeline industry in the near-, medium-, and long-term. The requirement of the pipeline industry varies depending on its processes. The report captures sensor innovations from different dimensions such as upstream, downstream and midstream.



Key questions addressed in the report:

- What are the four phases of pipeline integrity assessment?

- What are the key parameters in pipeline monitoring systems?

- What are the enabling technologies in oil and gas pipeline industry?

- What are the implementation examples in the upstream, midstream, and downstream phases of pipeline monitoring?

- What are the key sensor innovations in oil and gas pipeline monitoring?

- What are the emerging opportunities and technologies in oil and gas pipeline monitoring?

- What type of futuristic technologies is expected in long term?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Modules

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.5 Summary of Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

2. Technology Landscape Assessment

2.1 High Efficiency, Cost Savings, Increase in Productivity,and Improved Identification and Localization are Benefits of Monitoring Pipelines

2.2 Key Phases of Pipeline Integrity Assessment

2.3 Pipeline Integrity Assessment - Detailed Perspective

2.4 A Representation of Oil and Gas Pipeline Connection from Upstream to Downstream

2.5 Pipeline Monitoring Poised to Reduce Downtime and Increase Efficiency

2.6 Corrosion, Cracks, and Leakages are Commonly Occurring Issues in Pipelines

2.7 Pipeline Monitoring in Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream

2.8 Types of Sensors Used for Monitoring

2.9 IoT Driving Solutions in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

2.10 Opportunities Influencing Innovations in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

3. Upstream Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

3.1 Efficient Flow Line Configuration Will Lower the Energy Requirement for Pumping

3.2 What are the Key Transformation Forces?

3.3 Case Study: Advanced Alarm Management by Honeywell

4. Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring in Midstream

4.1 Push toward Smart Control Systems will Increase Automation CAPEX Expenditure

4.2 What are the Key Forces of Transformation?

4.3 General Electric's Alliance With Atmos International (Unveiled In 2014) Enhancing The Flow Monitoring In Pipelines

4.4 Siemens' Acquisition of Dresser-Rand Will Increase the Market Penetration in North America

5. Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring in Downstream

5.1 Robotics has Potential for Efficient Monitoring in Distribution Pipelines

5.2 What are the Key Forces of Transformation?

5.3 Case Study: ABB and GlobaLogix Partnership Provides SCADA Software-as-a-Service

6. Key Innovations in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring

6.1 3D Printed Nanocomposite Liquid Sensors

6.2 Color-Changing Materials to Detect Changes in Outside Stimuli

6.3 Self-propelled Robot

6.4 Uncooled Infrared Gas Sensing System

6.5 Membrane-free Optical Microphone

6.6 Quantum Cascade Laser on Silicon

6.7 Leak and Spill Detection Technologies

6.8 Pipeline Theft Detection

6.9 Smart Robotic Technologies: Sky Futures, Kespry, and Yuneec

6.10 Intelligent and Self Powered Systems: Percepto, Lasermotive

6.11 Ultrasound and Near Infrared Sensors

6.12 Advancement in Sensor Technology will Drive the Pipeline Monitoring Market

6.13 Monitoring Ageing Pipeline will Increase the Adoption of Sensing Technology

6.14 Initial Investment will Hinder The Shift Towards Newer Solutions

6.15 Self-diagnostic Features and Integration of Systems are the Key Requirements for Adoption

6.16 Life Extension and Predictive Maintenance are Important Factors for Assessing Pipeline Health

6.17 Self-diagnostic Features and Versatility are the Most Important Attributes to Adopt New Technologies

6.18 Technology Lifecycle Assessment

7. Envisioning Future Technology for Pipeline Monitoring

7.1 Future of Pipeline Monitoring - Key Focus Themes

7.2 Key Futuristic Technologies - Stretchable, Multifunctional, Smart, and Large Area Sensors

7.3 Key Futuristic Technologies - Graphene, Self-healing, EAP, and Bioinspired Sensors

7.4 Opportunity Assessment Methodology

7.5 Description of Criteria - Probability of Success

7.6 Opportunity Assessment Grid

8. Strategies to Capitalize Opportunities

8.1 Management Strategies for Capitalizing on Opportunities

8.2 Sensors in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring: Positioning of Innovative Products

8.3 Sensors in Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring: Positioning of Innovative Products Explained

9. Strategies to Increase Adoption of Sensor Technologies

9.1 Key Approaches to Drive Sensors in Pipeline Monitoring

9.2 Wide-scale Adoption of Sensors will Largely Depend on Enhancing Lifetime and Stability of Devices

10. Key Contacts

10.1 Key Contacts

