Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global commercial aviation CMS is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. The commercial aviation CMS market is a well-established market with a significant number of multinational and regional suppliers who have used aviation CMS for decades. These multinational players offer a range of products and services, most often customizable to specific aircraft models and airliners.

"Over the last 4-5 years, vendors in APAC have emerged with innovative software solutions for CMS. Since the market is continuously evolving with newer technologies and with the increasing need for cost-effective solutions and increasing aircraft fleet, there exists a chance for the vendors in APAC to come up with product offerings that are innovative, high on the technical front, and priced lower than those of the multinational vendors," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead commercial aviationresearchanalyst from Technavio.

The report also states that the market is cyclical in nature, and the demand for CMS is directly proportional to the increase or decrease in air traffic. The rising numbers of global air passengers across countries will have a significant effect on the growth of the market, and vendors can experience a considerable rise in the demand for their products and services to build up operational efficiency.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BlueOne Software

BlueOne Software specializes in the design, development, and marketing of software suites that are used by airline operators to support their operational activities. In the global commercial aviation CMS market, the company provides an all-in-one software suite, Blue One, which is used for planning, training, and tracking of flight and cabin crew.

FUJITSU

FUJITSU is a Japanese technology stakeholder that offers a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. FUJITSU develops a range of flight and ground operation solutions, such as CMS, to address the challenges faced by the global airline industry. Since the 1990s, the company has been involved in providing resource management solutions to airlines.

Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies provides IT, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to various industries. The company offers CMS in the form of an application called 'Tablet-based Crew Empowerment Guest Service Tool'. The company also provides access to all crew training matierials in the form of an 'Offline Crew Training and Assessments'. It also provides a 'Flight Crew Reporting' platform which enables pilots to report issues with flight and can also provide feedback.

Jeppesen

Jeppesen designs, develops, and markets navigational information products, software, and services for the aviation and marine industries across the globe. The company provides CMS solutions to airline operators and airports. These systems reduce the operating costs as well as increase the flexibility of the integrated crew management process.

Sabre

Sabre provides technology solutions that cater to the global aviation industry. The company provides 'Sabre AirCentre Crew Manager', which is designed to support airlines in crew planning and management. The company also provides crew planning solutions that are designed to allow crew members easy access to their work schedules. The 'Sabre AirCentre Crew Training Solution' provides a comprehensive solution for crew training requirements.

