SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the "Company") (NYSE: USPH). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between May 8, 2014 and March 16, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased USPH shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, USPH and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws. On March 16, 2017, USPH disclosed that it incorrectly accounted for redeemable non-controlling interests of acquired partnerships. The Company stated that, as a result of the accounting errors, it would report a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and restate previously-issued financial statements; and that consolidated reports for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and all quarters within 2014 and 2015, and the first three quarters of 2016 should no longer be relied upon. When this news went public, USPH's share price lowered materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

