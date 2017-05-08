2017 Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases - Disease-Modifying Treatments Likely to Transform the Clinical Management of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases" report to their offering.

The research service primarily encompasses comprehensive analyses of key emerging therapies across AD and PD.The service includes treatment overviews, emerging therapeutic platforms, IP and funding analysis, and emerging innovation profiles across Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Furthermore, the research service features the impact of key technology drivers and restraints for the global AD and PD therapeutic industry.

The research services also provides an summary of collaborative trends, regional adoption potential, emerging therapeutic platforms and novel growth opportunities across AD and PD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases Are Leading Causes of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Disease-modifying Therapies Likely to Lead Emerging Landscape for AD and PD Management

Healthcare Burden for AD and PD Likely to Increase in the Future

3. Impact Analysis and Assessment



Summary of Key Technology Drivers and Restraints

Technological Advancements Likely to Fuel New Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Clinical Trial Advancements of Novel Neurological Therapies Limited by High Failure Rates

4. Alzheimer's Disease



Cholinesterase Inhibitors Lead Existing Treatment Platforms for Alzheimer's Disease

Disease-modifying Agents Likely to Have High Impact across AD Patients

US Leads the Patent Landscape for Novel AD Therapies

Denali Therapeutics Leads the Global Venture Landscape for AD Treatment

Amyloid Therapies Lead the Emerging AD Treatment Landscape

Clinical Pipeline Overview for AD

Small Molecule RIP1 Inhibitor for Treating AD

Novel Second Generation Tau-aggregation Inhibitor for AD Management

Immunomodulatory Strategies for Clinical Management of AD

Targeting Amyloid Aggregates for Clinical Management of Neurodegeneration

5. Parkinson's Disease



Levadopa Leads the Existing PD Treatment Landscape

Biologics Pipeline Likely to Garner Increased Focus across the Emerging PD Treatment Landscape

Emerging Disease-modifying Small Molecules Likely to Lead PD Management

US Leads the Patent Landscape for Novel PD Therapies

Significant NIH and Venture Funding Indicative of Growing Focus on PD Therapeutics

Clinical Pipeline Overview for PD

Viral Gene Therapy for PD

Integrated Therapeutic Platform for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Novel Wearable for Tremor Management

Targeted Vaccine Platform for PD

6. Strategic Insights and Future Perspectives



Overview of the Collaborative Landscape

Developed Economies Likely to Lead Global Adoption Scenario for Neurodegenerative Therapies

New Symptomatic and Disease-Modifying Treatments for AD and PD on the Horizon

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



Disease-modifying Therapy

Immunotherapies

Gene Therapies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Appendix



