2017 Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases - Disease-Modifying Treatments Likely to Transform the Clinical Management of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases" report to their offering.
The research service primarily encompasses comprehensive analyses of key emerging therapies across AD and PD.The service includes treatment overviews, emerging therapeutic platforms, IP and funding analysis, and emerging innovation profiles across Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Furthermore, the research service features the impact of key technology drivers and restraints for the global AD and PD therapeutic industry.
The research services also provides an summary of collaborative trends, regional adoption potential, emerging therapeutic platforms and novel growth opportunities across AD and PD.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview of Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases Are Leading Causes of Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Disease-modifying Therapies Likely to Lead Emerging Landscape for AD and PD Management
- Healthcare Burden for AD and PD Likely to Increase in the Future
3. Impact Analysis and Assessment
- Summary of Key Technology Drivers and Restraints
- Technological Advancements Likely to Fuel New Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Disorders
- Clinical Trial Advancements of Novel Neurological Therapies Limited by High Failure Rates
4. Alzheimer's Disease
- Cholinesterase Inhibitors Lead Existing Treatment Platforms for Alzheimer's Disease
- Disease-modifying Agents Likely to Have High Impact across AD Patients
- US Leads the Patent Landscape for Novel AD Therapies
- Denali Therapeutics Leads the Global Venture Landscape for AD Treatment
- Amyloid Therapies Lead the Emerging AD Treatment Landscape
- Clinical Pipeline Overview for AD
- Small Molecule RIP1 Inhibitor for Treating AD
- Novel Second Generation Tau-aggregation Inhibitor for AD Management
- Immunomodulatory Strategies for Clinical Management of AD
- Targeting Amyloid Aggregates for Clinical Management of Neurodegeneration
5. Parkinson's Disease
- Levadopa Leads the Existing PD Treatment Landscape
- Biologics Pipeline Likely to Garner Increased Focus across the Emerging PD Treatment Landscape
- Emerging Disease-modifying Small Molecules Likely to Lead PD Management
- US Leads the Patent Landscape for Novel PD Therapies
- Significant NIH and Venture Funding Indicative of Growing Focus on PD Therapeutics
- Clinical Pipeline Overview for PD
- Viral Gene Therapy for PD
- Integrated Therapeutic Platform for Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Novel Wearable for Tremor Management
- Targeted Vaccine Platform for PD
6. Strategic Insights and Future Perspectives
- Overview of the Collaborative Landscape
- Developed Economies Likely to Lead Global Adoption Scenario for Neurodegenerative Therapies
- New Symptomatic and Disease-Modifying Treatments for AD and PD on the Horizon
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Disease-modifying Therapy
- Immunotherapies
- Gene Therapies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtr4jx/therapeutic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716