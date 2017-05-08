

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Metropolitan Museum of Art has reportedly filed a proposal with the New York City to charge admission fee from tourists who are from outside the Big Apple.



The news about admission fee was disclosed during a settlement hearing in New York Supreme Court Friday regarding a pair of lawsuits that claimed the museum's current system was deceptive.



The suggested fee would be 'only for residents of the City of New York and New York State,' Bruce R. Kelly of Arnold & Porter, a lawyer for the Met, said in New York Supreme Court Friday. 'For everyone else, the admission would be mandatory,' according to a report in New York Times.



Under an 1893 law, the museum was barred from charging admission in exchange for state funding. The public institution now advertises a 'suggested' $25 entrance fee.



The proposal must be approved by the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio administration because the city owns the Met building.



