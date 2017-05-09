SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the analytics company that empowers the advertising industry to effectively influence consumers everywhere, today announced enhancements to its brand safety solution to now include eight content categories across 40 languages, covering nearly 99% of Internet users. This enhancement is essential for brand marketers that run campaigns across multiple countries and languages.

As current events have shown, brand safety is an issue that knows no national boundaries. With brands running multi-million dollar campaigns in a 24/7 global news cycle, it's critical that brand safety solutions accurately assess the content and context of a page, regardless of language. With scrutiny from the public at an all time high, it's more important than ever that brands leverage a solution that has global capabilities and reach.

"IAS's brand safety solution is a key component to our brand management strategy," says Gary Milner, Director, Global Digital Marketing, at Lenovo. "We are a global organization operating across all continents, so managing our brand reputation with a solution that enables us to reach 99% of consumers on the web is critical to our success."

Since building the first comprehensive blocking solution in 2009 -- designed to protect brands from appearing alongside risky or inappropriate online content -- IAS's proprietary technology has continued to evolve and scale globally, including more languages than any other company, with additional brand safety models added over time. Built on in-house data science, engineering, and linguistic expertise, today's IAS brand safety models include adult content, alcohol, fake news, gambling, hate speech, illegal downloads, illegal drugs, offensive language, and violence, across four risk thresholds -- low, moderate, high, and very high.

As brand safety is a highly subjective topic, the categories and risk thresholds allow for flexibility as per a brand's requirements. Additionally, the ability to measure and verify risk is accompanied with the ability to avoid it. With IAS technology, it is possible to reliably block ads from appearing on pages with inappropriate content. Predictive targeting segments effectively target away from risks in programmatic buying. This comprehensive coverage is now available globally, covering 40 languages from Arabic to Vietnamese.

"Brand safety continues to be a key challenge for global advertisers, as highlighted by the recent headlines surrounding extremist videos, fake news and hate speech. IAS saw that in H2 2016, depending on where your advertising served, up to 8.6% of ads can appear next to content flagged as inappropriate," said Maria Pousa, CMO at IAS. "At IAS we have worked diligently to build multilingual brand safety models, ensuring this global problem has a global solution."

