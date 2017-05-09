Unleashed Software, the Auckland-based inventory management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has announced record sales and customer growth over the financial year to 31st March 2017, and now supports well over 2000 clients globally.

CEO Gareth Berry comments: "We acquired our 2000'th customer during the year, which is an amazing effort, especially considering the size and scale of the businesses we service. Collectively, our customers have processed the equivalent of $4.95B in sales transactions the last 12 months and held a total of $6.75B of stock on hand as at 31st March 2017."

"Our growth over the last year has been driven by large wholesale, distribution, and manufacturing businesses moving to the cloud and subscribing to our inventory management system. But beyond our growth, we are seeing our customers' businesses growing at unprecedented pace. For us, it is just a privilege to be in a position to give companies a 'best in class' system to support their business growth."

Companies require visibility of their products, inventory, and margins in real-time using a more advanced system than spreadsheets or paper, but one that offers more flexibility compared to installed software.

"During 2016 we had a number of publically-listed companies move to the cloud, and they now rely on Unleashed for their inventory management, highlighting the scalability of the system, and providing a cost effective record of their products and inventory. While a number of other software-as-a-service solutions have a component of inventory management, we are specialists in this space with continuous development of our platform over the last 7 years, and we release these new features and improvements to our customer base twice weekly, making Unleashed phenomenal value for a large number of SME's on an ongoing basis," says Gareth.

Growth over the last year has come in both the home markets of New Zealand and Australia, as well as in new markets including the United Kingdom and United States.

Despite market concerns of Brexit impacting the UK economy, Unleashed has also seen strong demand from UK businesses moving their operations to the cloud to meet the digital requirements. "Our growth in the UK has beaten all targets, and has shown how effective it is having employees on the ground to support market penetration and growth. This is a key market for us, and we look forward to having many more of our team on the ground in the UK in the coming months to help build and support our customer base locally.

Unleashed Software is a Software-as-a-Service company with the sole focus of building a smart inventory management solution. Unleashed has a global base of customers including Australia, NZ, the USA and the UK. For more information, please visit www.unleashedsoftware.com.

The company has been in the Deloitte Technology Asia Pacific Fast 500 for the last 3 years running, and was a Huffington Post top 10 small business tool.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005507/en/

Contacts:

Unleashed Software

David Procter, 64221832130

david@unleashedsoftware.com