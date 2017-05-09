Emerging Robotic Exoskeleton Technologies Research Report 2017 with Technology Roadmap to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Robotic Exoskeleton has been experiencing significant technology enhancements in the recent years. This advanced technology is destined to play a critical role in transforming the everyday lives of people, especially patients with disabilities. It has opportunities in manufacturing, for instance in warehouse applications.

Robotic exoskeletons are anticipated to impact the healthcare, military, and manufacturing industries significantly. The technology literally improves the physical strength, functionality, and performance of the user.

Key questions covered in this research service:

- What is the significance and impact of robotic exoskeleton technology across industries?

- What is the key industry trends propelling adoption?

- What are the major drivers and challenges?

- What are the key innovations? What is the patent and funding trend?

- Who are the key stakeholders? What is the technology roadmap for the next five years (2017-2022)?

- What are key growth opportunity areas?

Robotic exoskeletons can be classified into six main categories:



- Full body powered suits

- Limb assistance suits

- Back support suits

- Powered gloves

- Supernumerary robotic arms

- Tool holding exoskeletons



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Technology Impact across Industries is Expected to Increase

Innovations and Developments are Increasing the Adoption Rate of this Novel Technology

Competition Between Key Stakeholders Has Significantly Increased the Funding Level

2. A Sneak Preview of Robotic Exoskeleton Technology



Segmentation of Robotic Exoskeletons Can Be Anticipated in the Next Five Years

Robotic Exoskeleton Segmentation by Application

3. Application Landscape Assessment



The Technology Impact and Adoption Scenario is Anticipated to Increase in the Coming Years

4. Factors Influencing Technology Adoption-Drivers and Challenges



Patient Rehabilitation is One of the Key Drivers for Wide-Scale Adoption

Lack of Funding is One of the Critical Challenges Hindering the Adoption of the Technology

5. Patent Assessment



Most Patents Pertain to the Assembly Method of Robotic Exoskeletons

A Neck-to-Neck Race to the Finish - Technology Development and Global Adoption Footprint

6. Recent Innovations and Advances



An Exoskeleton to Improve the User's Mobility

A Knee Brace Exoskeleton to Improve Soldiers' Movement

Remotely Controlled Robotic Exoskeleton

A Robotic Exoskeleton to Help People with Spinal Cord Injury

A Biologically Inspired Ankle Exoskeleton Suit

Biofidelic Robotic Exoskeleton Suit

An Exoskeleton Power Suit to Assist Paraplegics

7. Key Industry Initiatives



Companies are Developing Proprietary Technologies to Improve the Functionality of the Exoskeleton

Most Companies are Focusing on Developing Full-body Exoskeleton Suits for the Military Industry

Key Players in the Industry are Investing Heavy Funding for R&D Purposes

8. Recent Industry Activities



The Race to Increase Company Portfolio

Sudden Shift Introduces New Participants into the Market

9. Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding



Strategic Collaborations for Large-scale Adoption and Growth

The Funding Scenario is Expected to Tremendously Increase in the Future

10. Technology Benchmarking (2017-2022)



Technology Readiness and Wide-scale Adoption of Limb Assistance Suits are Anticipated to Foresee a Significant Change

The Technical Features of Full Body Powered Exoskeletons Directly Impact its Wide-scale Adoption Footprint

Wide-scale Adoption and Increase in Number of Patents are Expected During 2017 to 2022

11. Technology Roadmap (2017-2022)



12. Key Patents



Patents Pertaining to Assembly Techniques for Robotic Exoskeletons

Patents for an Adjustable Force Exoskeleton and Ambulatory Exoskeleton Propulsion

Patents Pertaining to Resistive Exoskeleton Control System and Exoskeleton Slipper

Patents Pertaining to Exoskeleton for Limbs

Patents for Leg and Arm Support Exoskeletons

13. Key Contacts



