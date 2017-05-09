Emerging Robotic Exoskeleton Technologies Research Report 2017 with Technology Roadmap to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The 'Emerging Robotic Exoskeleton Technologies' technology and innovation report reviews the recent technology advancements and innovations impacting various industries.
Robotic Exoskeleton has been experiencing significant technology enhancements in the recent years. This advanced technology is destined to play a critical role in transforming the everyday lives of people, especially patients with disabilities. It has opportunities in manufacturing, for instance in warehouse applications.
Robotic exoskeletons are anticipated to impact the healthcare, military, and manufacturing industries significantly. The technology literally improves the physical strength, functionality, and performance of the user.
Key questions covered in this research service:
- What is the significance and impact of robotic exoskeleton technology across industries?
- What is the key industry trends propelling adoption?
- What are the major drivers and challenges?
- What are the key innovations? What is the patent and funding trend?
- Who are the key stakeholders? What is the technology roadmap for the next five years (2017-2022)?
- What are key growth opportunity areas?
Robotic exoskeletons can be classified into six main categories:
- Full body powered suits
- Limb assistance suits
- Back support suits
- Powered gloves
- Supernumerary robotic arms
- Tool holding exoskeletons
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Technology Impact across Industries is Expected to Increase
- Innovations and Developments are Increasing the Adoption Rate of this Novel Technology
- Competition Between Key Stakeholders Has Significantly Increased the Funding Level
2. A Sneak Preview of Robotic Exoskeleton Technology
- Segmentation of Robotic Exoskeletons Can Be Anticipated in the Next Five Years
- Robotic Exoskeleton Segmentation by Application
3. Application Landscape Assessment
- The Technology Impact and Adoption Scenario is Anticipated to Increase in the Coming Years
4. Factors Influencing Technology Adoption-Drivers and Challenges
- Patient Rehabilitation is One of the Key Drivers for Wide-Scale Adoption
- Lack of Funding is One of the Critical Challenges Hindering the Adoption of the Technology
5. Patent Assessment
- Most Patents Pertain to the Assembly Method of Robotic Exoskeletons
- A Neck-to-Neck Race to the Finish - Technology Development and Global Adoption Footprint
6. Recent Innovations and Advances
- An Exoskeleton to Improve the User's Mobility
- A Knee Brace Exoskeleton to Improve Soldiers' Movement
- Remotely Controlled Robotic Exoskeleton
- A Robotic Exoskeleton to Help People with Spinal Cord Injury
- A Biologically Inspired Ankle Exoskeleton Suit
- Biofidelic Robotic Exoskeleton Suit
- An Exoskeleton Power Suit to Assist Paraplegics
7. Key Industry Initiatives
- Companies are Developing Proprietary Technologies to Improve the Functionality of the Exoskeleton
- Most Companies are Focusing on Developing Full-body Exoskeleton Suits for the Military Industry
- Key Players in the Industry are Investing Heavy Funding for R&D Purposes
8. Recent Industry Activities
- The Race to Increase Company Portfolio
- Sudden Shift Introduces New Participants into the Market
9. Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding
- Strategic Collaborations for Large-scale Adoption and Growth
- The Funding Scenario is Expected to Tremendously Increase in the Future
10. Technology Benchmarking (2017-2022)
- Technology Readiness and Wide-scale Adoption of Limb Assistance Suits are Anticipated to Foresee a Significant Change
- The Technical Features of Full Body Powered Exoskeletons Directly Impact its Wide-scale Adoption Footprint
- Wide-scale Adoption and Increase in Number of Patents are Expected During 2017 to 2022
11. Technology Roadmap (2017-2022)
12. Key Patents
- Patents Pertaining to Assembly Techniques for Robotic Exoskeletons
- Patents for an Adjustable Force Exoskeleton and Ambulatory Exoskeleton Propulsion
- Patents Pertaining to Resistive Exoskeleton Control System and Exoskeleton Slipper
- Patents Pertaining to Exoskeleton for Limbs
- Patents for Leg and Arm Support Exoskeletons
13. Key Contacts
