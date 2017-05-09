Greater Des Moines Partnership Advances Regional Priorities In Washington, D.C.

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nearly 200 of Greater Des Moines' (DSM's) business and community leaders will present a federal agenda and promote regional priorities and economic development plans during DMDC 2017. The Partnership will host its 38th annual trip to Washington, D.C. on May 10 through 12. DMDC is sponsored by presenting sponsor Shazam.

Throughout the three-day trip, the region's leaders will meet with members of Iowa's Congressional delegation, the Administration and their staffs.The Partnership will also host Congressional staff policy meetings addressing priorities for Des Moines including: agbiotechnology, conservation and flood mitigation, education, transportation funding, trade, immigration, quality of life initiatives and critical health care hospitals. The DMDC 2017 public policy agenda and a trip itinerary may be found here.

Attendees will hear from keynote speakers including U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and George Sifakis, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison at the White House. Additionally, the Embassy of Canada will host the DMDC 2017 Iowa Congressional Reception, sponsored by Prairie Meadows. Canada is Iowa's top trade partner with total bilateral trade equaling $5.9 billion.



"Our regional presence at DMDC is powerful and makes a statement to our federal elected officials," said Don Pearson, Regional President at Wells Fargo and the Greater Des Moines Partnership's 2017 Board Chair. "DMDC is a great opportunity for attendees to connect with Congress and the Administration on issues and projects impacting our region, and attendees are also able to form and strengthen relationships with each other."

DMDC convenes nearly 200 of the region's business and community leaders each year to present a federal agenda and promote regional priorities and economic development plans, representing one of the nation's largest Chamber of Commerce fly-ins. While in the nation's capital, participants will advocate for key issues facing Greater Des Moines.



2017 sponsors include Shazam, Prairie Meadows, Wells Fargo, Nyemaster Good P.C. The Weitz Company, DART, Innovate Iowa, Delta Dental, Principal, Policy Works, Brown Winick Law Firm, Davis Brown Law Firm, the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Des Moines University.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce and more than 6,000 regional business members, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobsand promotes Des Moines as the best place to build a business, a careerand a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Sophia S. Ahmad

sahmad@desmoinesmetro.com

(515) 286-4919