Technavio market research analysts forecast the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market for women 2017-2021 to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global PPE market for women. The report also lists protective clothing, head, eye and face protection, hand and arm protection, foot and leg protection, respiratory protection, hearing protection, and fall protection, as the seven major product segments.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for powerresearch, "The market for PPE for women will see a steady growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the women workforce in various industries worldwide. For instance, emerging economies such as Bangladesh are encouraging female participation in the workforce."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global PPE market for women:

Across various industries such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and mining, there is a significant increase in the number of women employees. For instance, during 2015, the number of women workforce in the US was 46.8% of the total laborers employed across various industries. With the growth of women in the industrial sector, there is an increase in the demand for PPE for women.

Vendors are focusing on providing PPE products that are ergonomically suitable for women. They manufacture equipment specially designed for women, bearing in mind the required size and fit. The rise in women workforce is a key driver of the global PPE market for women.

Owing to the global growth of the women workforce, initiatives are being undertaken by various regulatory bodies to increase awareness about the importance of PPE for women across various industries. For instance, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) is working closely with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to provide information and education about the PPE designed especially for women, in terms of style, design, and size.

"With such initiatives undertaken by various regulatory bodies, the demand for PPE for women is likely to increase. The appropriate use and education provided to women by these bodies will propel the correct use of PPE," says Neelesh.

The rise in the number of occupational injuries and fatalities has forced the governments worldwide to enforce stringent regulations for worker safety. Safe workplaces can be created by proper risk management and preventive solutions. Worldwide, around 84% of employees who sustain a head injury at the workplace do not wear head protection, and 50% of construction workers suffer from a serious eye injury. These workplace injuries have resulted in stringent workplace regulations that have contributed to increased adoption of PPE.

In 1970, the US government passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act for laborers that ensure the provision of a safe and healthy work environment. The implementation of this act led to the formation of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA ensures that safety standards are implemented in the workplace and employers work toward reducing worker injuries. OSHA also provides a portal for worker's safety where they can register any complaints related to their safety issues. Moreover, it ensures that employers bear the cost of PPE.

