LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- The following is a statement by Robert Lee Ahn, Congressional Candidate. Denouncing North Korea's latest detention of an American as another sign that Trump White House policies to the rogue nation are "incomprehensible," Congressional candidate Robert Lee Ahn warned that the Democratic Party needed a Korean voice in Congress to offset the GOP's foreign policy decisions.

"This will now be the fourth U.S. citizen taken prisoner by Kim Jong Un's regime and so far President Trump has shown us a policy rooted around golf rounds at Mar-a-Lago and a U.S. carrier battle group going the wrong direction," Ahn said.

"It's painfully clear that Congress needs a Korean-American voice and the Democratic Party needs one as well to offset what is so far an aimless policy in regards to North Korea and its threats to the region," Ahn added.

Ahn is running to become the first Democratic Korean-American in Congress ever and the first in 20 years to serve in Congress.

Kim Hak-song, who worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, a private educational institution largely funded by Christian groups, was detained Saturday, according to North Korea's state news agency.

He joins three other Americans who have been detained by North Korea. All religion is banned in North Korea, a totalitarian state that requires all its citizens to worship the three generations of the Kim family who have run the country through a personality cult since the end of World War II.

"I urge President Trump to work closer with Korean-Americans who have a direct interest in how to resolve tensions with North Korea, as well as Congressional Democrats to forge a bipartisan approach that avoids the saber-rattling and tweeting he seems fond of," Ahn said.

Robert Lee Ahn is a candidate for the 34th Congressional district which is one of the most ethnically diverse in the nation, stretching from Koreatown, Chinatown and Little Tokyo to the skyscrapers of downtown and communities of Eagle Rock and City Terrace. For more information, please go to www.AhnforCongress.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter: AhnforCongress.

Contact:

David Meraz

Campaign Manager

(661) 443-4842

Email Contact



