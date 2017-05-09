Global Cybersecurity Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022: Cumulative Enterprise and Governments Spending will Reach Nearly $1 Trillion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cybersecurity Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022 examines cybersecurity technology and solutions. The report assesses risks and security operation issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies.

The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, product and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2017 to 2022 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.

Cumulative enterprise and governments spending will reach nearly $1 trillion for cybersecurity products, managed services, and professional services over the course of the next few years. In terms of cyber-attack related damages for enterprises and governments, we anticipate that there will be upwards of $6 trillion during the period through 2022 despite this investment in cybersecurity. Accordingly, part of the market for products and professional services for damage control and mitigation.

At the macro level, spending is driven by the realization of increasingly more voluminous and sophisticated global threats to digital infrastructure. At the business level, company reliance upon the Internet, open interfaces and communication between customers and other companies necessitates robust cybersecurity solutions. In addition, new technologies and solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will require new approaches to cybersecurity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview

2 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis

3 Cybersecurity Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

4 Company and Solution Analysis

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

6 Appendix



