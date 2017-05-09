

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release March figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month in March and 0.5 percent on quarter for Q1. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline in February and the 0.9 percent quarterly gain in the previous three months.



Japan will see March data for labor cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.4 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in South Korea will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day, and will re-open on Wednesday.



