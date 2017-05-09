

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seafood distributor Bumble Bee has pleaded guilty to conspiring with other companies to fix prices of canned and pouch tuna, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.



Bumble Bee and its co-conspirators agreed to fix the prices of shelf-stable tuna fish from as early as the first quarter of 2011 through at least as late as the fourth quarter of 2013, according to DoJ.



Bumble Bee has agreed to pay a $25 million criminal fine, which will increase to a maximum criminal fine of $81.5 million in the event of a sale of Bumble Bee.



'Today's charge is the third to be filed - and the first to be filed against a corporate defendant - in the Antitrust Division's ongoing investigation into price fixing among some of the largest suppliers of packaged seafood,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. 'The division, along with our law enforcement colleagues, will continue to hold these companies and their executives accountable for conduct that targeted a staple in American households.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX