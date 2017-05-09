Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth" report to their offering.
"Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis regarding the performance of the Pumps Market in Indonesia.
The report covers various aspects including the market size by revenues and segmentation on the basis of market structure. The market has also been segmented on the basis of type of pumps utilized, industries, water pumps and end users.
The report also covers the trade scenario and government regulation in Indonesia pumps market. In addition to this, the market share of major players for water and industrial pumps, competitive landscape of Pump Manufacturers and Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Pumps Market has also been showcased.
This report will help Industry consultants, Pump Manufacturers and dealers, Manufacturing Industries, Real Estate Companies, the Indonesian Government, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Appendix
3. Indonesia Pumps Market
3.1. Indonesia Pumps Market Overview
3.2. Value Chain Analysis In Indonesia Pumps Market
3.3. Indonesia Pumps Market Size, 2011-2016
3.4. Indonesia Pumps Market Segmentation
4. Trade Scenario For Pumps in Indonesia
4.1. Import Scenario, 2011-2015
4.2. Export Scenario, 2011-2015
5. Decision Making Process for Buying Pumps in Indonesia
6. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Pump Market
Increasing Government Initiatives Towards Irrigation and WasteWater Management
Increasing Number of Joint Ventures Among Foreign Manufacturers and Domestic Companies
Increasing Number of Foreign Tourist to Boost Hotel Expansion and Compliment Demand for Pumps
Rising Discretionary Spending and Standard of Living of the Urban Population
Value-Added Pumps for End Users
7. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Pumps Market
Declining Economic Growth
Instability in Price of Raw Materials
High Fixed Costs and Working Capital
High Dependence on Technology
8. Government Regulations in Indonesia Pumps Market
TKDN (Tingkat Kandungan Lokal Dalam Negeri) Certificate
8.1. Tender Process in Indonesia Pumps Market
9. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Pump Market, 2016
9.1. Market Share of Major Players In Indonesia Water Pumps (Clean Water, Wastewater and Irrigation), 2016
9.2. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Industrial Pumps (Food Processing, Iron and Steel, Oil and Gas and Others), 2016
10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Pumps Market
10.1. Grundfos Indonesia
10.2. Wilo Pumps
10.3. Ebara Indonesia
10.4. Intech Pumps
10.5. Torishima Guna Engineering Indonesia
10.6. P.T KSB Indonesia
10.7. P.T Tsurumi Pompa Indonesia
11. Indonesia Pumps Market Future Outlook and Projections
11.1. By Revenues, 2017-2021
11.2. By Segments, 2021
11.2.1. By Type of Pumps (Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pump), 2021
11.2.2. By Industries (Commercial, Industrial, Government), 2021
11.3. Analyst Recommendations
12. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Indonesia Pumps Market
12.1. Power Generation Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021
12.2. Crude Oil Production in Indonesia, 2011-2021
12.3. Food and Beverage Industry in Indonesia, 2011-2021
12.4. Irrigated Land in Indonesia, 2011-2021
12.5. Water Supply Production Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021
