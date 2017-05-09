sprite-preloader
09.05.2017 | 00:31
Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

"Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis regarding the performance of the Pumps Market in Indonesia.

The report covers various aspects including the market size by revenues and segmentation on the basis of market structure. The market has also been segmented on the basis of type of pumps utilized, industries, water pumps and end users.

The report also covers the trade scenario and government regulation in Indonesia pumps market. In addition to this, the market share of major players for water and industrial pumps, competitive landscape of Pump Manufacturers and Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Pumps Market has also been showcased.

This report will help Industry consultants, Pump Manufacturers and dealers, Manufacturing Industries, Real Estate Companies, the Indonesian Government, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key Topics Covered:




1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. Indonesia Pumps Market


3.1. Indonesia Pumps Market Overview


3.2. Value Chain Analysis In Indonesia Pumps Market


3.3. Indonesia Pumps Market Size, 2011-2016


3.4. Indonesia Pumps Market Segmentation



4. Trade Scenario For Pumps in Indonesia


4.1. Import Scenario, 2011-2015


4.2. Export Scenario, 2011-2015



5. Decision Making Process for Buying Pumps in Indonesia



6. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Pump Market


Increasing Government Initiatives Towards Irrigation and WasteWater Management


Increasing Number of Joint Ventures Among Foreign Manufacturers and Domestic Companies


Increasing Number of Foreign Tourist to Boost Hotel Expansion and Compliment Demand for Pumps


Rising Discretionary Spending and Standard of Living of the Urban Population


Value-Added Pumps for End Users



7. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Pumps Market


Declining Economic Growth


Instability in Price of Raw Materials


High Fixed Costs and Working Capital


High Dependence on Technology



8. Government Regulations in Indonesia Pumps Market


TKDN (Tingkat Kandungan Lokal Dalam Negeri) Certificate


8.1. Tender Process in Indonesia Pumps Market



9. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Pump Market, 2016


9.1. Market Share of Major Players In Indonesia Water Pumps (Clean Water, Wastewater and Irrigation), 2016


9.2. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Industrial Pumps (Food Processing, Iron and Steel, Oil and Gas and Others), 2016



10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Pumps Market


10.1. Grundfos Indonesia


10.2. Wilo Pumps


10.3. Ebara Indonesia


10.4. Intech Pumps


10.5. Torishima Guna Engineering Indonesia


10.6. P.T KSB Indonesia


10.7. P.T Tsurumi Pompa Indonesia



11. Indonesia Pumps Market Future Outlook and Projections


11.1. By Revenues, 2017-2021


11.2. By Segments, 2021


11.2.1. By Type of Pumps (Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pump), 2021


11.2.2. By Industries (Commercial, Industrial, Government), 2021


11.3. Analyst Recommendations



12. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Indonesia Pumps Market


12.1. Power Generation Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021


12.2. Crude Oil Production in Indonesia, 2011-2021


12.3. Food and Beverage Industry in Indonesia, 2011-2021


12.4. Irrigated Land in Indonesia, 2011-2021


12.5. Water Supply Production Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021



For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lr8n8b/indonesia_pumps


