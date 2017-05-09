Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis regarding the performance of the Pumps Market in Indonesia.

The report covers various aspects including the market size by revenues and segmentation on the basis of market structure. The market has also been segmented on the basis of type of pumps utilized, industries, water pumps and end users.

The report also covers the trade scenario and government regulation in Indonesia pumps market. In addition to this, the market share of major players for water and industrial pumps, competitive landscape of Pump Manufacturers and Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Pumps Market has also been showcased.

This report will help Industry consultants, Pump Manufacturers and dealers, Manufacturing Industries, Real Estate Companies, the Indonesian Government, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Appendix

3. Indonesia Pumps Market

3.1. Indonesia Pumps Market Overview

3.2. Value Chain Analysis In Indonesia Pumps Market

3.3. Indonesia Pumps Market Size, 2011-2016

3.4. Indonesia Pumps Market Segmentation

4. Trade Scenario For Pumps in Indonesia

4.1. Import Scenario, 2011-2015

4.2. Export Scenario, 2011-2015

5. Decision Making Process for Buying Pumps in Indonesia

6. Trends and Developments in Indonesia Pump Market

Increasing Government Initiatives Towards Irrigation and WasteWater Management

Increasing Number of Joint Ventures Among Foreign Manufacturers and Domestic Companies

Increasing Number of Foreign Tourist to Boost Hotel Expansion and Compliment Demand for Pumps

Rising Discretionary Spending and Standard of Living of the Urban Population

Value-Added Pumps for End Users

7. Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Pumps Market

Declining Economic Growth

Instability in Price of Raw Materials

High Fixed Costs and Working Capital

High Dependence on Technology

8. Government Regulations in Indonesia Pumps Market

TKDN (Tingkat Kandungan Lokal Dalam Negeri) Certificate

8.1. Tender Process in Indonesia Pumps Market

9. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Pump Market, 2016

9.1. Market Share of Major Players In Indonesia Water Pumps (Clean Water, Wastewater and Irrigation), 2016

9.2. Market Share of Major Players in Indonesia Industrial Pumps (Food Processing, Iron and Steel, Oil and Gas and Others), 2016

10. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Pumps Market

10.1. Grundfos Indonesia

10.2. Wilo Pumps

10.3. Ebara Indonesia

10.4. Intech Pumps

10.5. Torishima Guna Engineering Indonesia

10.6. P.T KSB Indonesia

10.7. P.T Tsurumi Pompa Indonesia

11. Indonesia Pumps Market Future Outlook and Projections

11.1. By Revenues, 2017-2021

11.2. By Segments, 2021

11.2.1. By Type of Pumps (Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pump), 2021

11.2.2. By Industries (Commercial, Industrial, Government), 2021

11.3. Analyst Recommendations

12. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Indonesia Pumps Market

12.1. Power Generation Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021

12.2. Crude Oil Production in Indonesia, 2011-2021

12.3. Food and Beverage Industry in Indonesia, 2011-2021

12.4. Irrigated Land in Indonesia, 2011-2021

12.5. Water Supply Production Capacity in Indonesia, 2011-2021

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lr8n8b/indonesia_pumps





