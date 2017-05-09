Nigeria Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 Including Processed Milk, Yoghurt, Cheese, Ice Cream, Butter, Flavored Milk and Milk Powder - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report "Nigeria Dairy Products Market Outlook to 2020 - Launch of Innovative Dairy Products in Nigeria to Boost Dairy Products Market" provides a comprehensive analysis of the dairy product market in Nigeria.

The report includes the market share contributed by the sales of different dairy products including processed milk, yoghurt, cheese, ice cream, butter, flavored milk and milk powder. The study also enlists the key market indicators which include consumption per capita, total consumption and production, average per unit and price, and import and export data by value and by quantity.

Trends and developments and regulatory framework are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall Nigeria dairy product market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Competititve Scenario in Nigeria Dairy Product Market

Nigeria Dairy Product Market Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Approach - Market Sizing

Market Sizing - Nigeria Dairy Product Market

Limitations



3. Africa Dairy Product Market, 2013 - 2015



4. Nigeria Dairy Product Market

4.1. Nigeria Dairy Product Market Overview, 2013-2015



5. Nigeria Dairy Product Market Segmentation (Processed Milk, Yoghurt, Ice Cream, Cheese, Butter, Milk Powder, and Flavored Milk), 2013-2015



6. Trends and Development in Nigeria Dairy Product Market



7. Regulatory Framework of Nigeria Dairy Product Market



8. Competitive Landscape of Nigeria Dairy Product Market

8.1. Market Share

8.1.1. Nigeria Yoghurt Market, 2015

8.1.2. Nigeria Processed Milk Market, 2015

8.1.3. Nigeria Ice Cream Market, 2015

8.1.4. Nigeria Flavored Milk Market, 2015

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Chi Ltd

8.2.2. Clover Industries Limited

8.2.3. Danone SA (Pty) Ltd

8.2.4. Brookside Dairies Ltd



9. Nigeria Dairy Product Market Future Outlook And Projections

9.1. Nigeria Dairy Product Market, 2016-2020

9.2. Analyst Recommendation



10. Macroeconomic Factors In Nigeria Dairy Product Market

10.1. Population Growth in Nigeria

10.2. Milk Production in Nigeria

10.3. Dairy Product Consumption in Nigeria



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3tq9ds/nigeria_dairy





