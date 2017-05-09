PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of its 14 th branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Oakdale, MN on Friday, May 5, 2017.

This new location is an important addition driven by membership need, accessibility and credit union growth. Ceremony attendees included TruStone Financial leadership and local dignitaries.

Oakdale Mayor Paul Reinke welcomed TruStone Financial stating, "On behalf of the Oakdale City Council, we could not be more pleased with the growth our business community continues to experience and are excited that TruStone Financial has become its newest member."

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, TruStone Financial presented a donation of $1,000 to the Carol Matheys Center for Children and Families. This Oakdale-based organization is dedicated to supporting their community by providing high quality and affordable child care, early childhood education and family support.

"After 78 years of serving Twin Cities residents, our Oakdale branch will offer much needed banking services to our members in the eastern metro," said Chief Executive Officer Tim Bosiacki. "We look forward to building strong partnerships for years to come."

The location at 7860 32 nd Avenue North in Oakdale, Minnesota opened for business on Monday, April 3. Community members are encouraged to tour the new location during normal business hours.

