Global Glycols Market Analysis By Product, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Glycols Market Analysis By Product, By Application (Automotive, HVAC, Textiles, Airline, Medical, Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin, And Food & Beverage Processing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global glycols market value is anticipated to exceed USD 47.2 billion by 2025

The rising HVAC demand for advanced and high quality heating and cooling systems is expected to be a key factor steering the growth in the coming years.



Glycols include ethylene, propylene and its derivatives are predominately used in the automotive sector as engine antifreeze and coolant products with lower freezing points. The growing product demand in key end-use industries including food & beverage, textiles, medical, and aerospace are expected to increase the consumption globally.Heavy industrialization in countries such as Japan, China, and India have contributed significantly to the glycols demand over the recent past.



Heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector dominated the global consumption with demand exceeding 4,100 kilo tons in 2015. Textiles accounted for over 12% of global revenue in 2015. Stringent chemical disposal regulations in the North American and European region have contributed to this demand in the recent past and are expected to continue the trend over the forecast period.



Growing R&D initiatives by key participants coupled with technological advancements to discover novel diol products with higher efficiency level and durability are expected to create new opportunities for the industrial applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global glycols demand was exceeded 19,300 kilo tons in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2025

Ethylene glycols dominated the global product consumption while accounting for over 83% of the total market value in 2015

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest growth in next nine years and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2025. Key participants and regional local players are adopting expansion and merger strategies to increase its manufacturing capacity and gain higher profits.

is expected to witness the largest growth in next nine years and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2025. Key participants and regional local players are adopting expansion and merger strategies to increase its manufacturing capacity and gain higher profits. The U.S. propylene glycol demand is estimated to reach a net worth of USD 653.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2025

by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2025 Monoethylene glycol (MEG) demand in Europe was over 3,950 kilo tons in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach a total volume exceeding 5,680 kilo tons by 2025

was over 3,950 kilo tons in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach a total volume exceeding 5,680 kilo tons by 2025 Major multinational companies including BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell , Huntsman International LLC, SABIC, AkzoNobel, DuPont, and Reliance Industries dominated the global glycol market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Glycols Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. End-Use Trends

3.5. Ethylene glycol recycling industry: Current trends and future prospects

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Technology Landscape

3.8. Price Trends analysis by key regional market

3.9. Market dynamics



4. Glycols Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Glycols market share by product, 2015 & 2025

4.2. Glycols demand by product, 2015 & 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1. Ethylene glycol (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2. Propylene glycol (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



5. Glycols Market: Application Outlook

5.1. Glycols market share by application, 2015 & 2025

5.2. Glycols demand by application, 2015 & 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1. Automotive (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2. HVAC (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.3. Textiles (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.4. Airline (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.5. Medical (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.6. Pipeline Maintenance (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.7. Polyester Fibers & resin (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.8. Food & Beverage Processing (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.9. Others (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



6. Glycols Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



- SABIC

- Dow Chemical Company

- Sinopec, Corp.

- Royal Dutch Shell plc.

- Reliance Industries Ltd.

- Huntsman International LLC

- BASF

- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

- AkzoNobel N.V.

- Clariant AG

- Strategic initiative

- Formosa Plastics Corporation

- Strategic initiative

- INEOS

- Strategic initiative

- Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)

- LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

- Strategic initiative

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

- Temix International S.R.L.

- Ashland, Inc.

- Cargill Inc.

- Strategic initiative

- LyondellBasell Industries

- Univar

- MEGlobal

- Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc.

- Miles Chemical Company

- Penta Manufacturing Company

- H.B. Fuller

- Vetoquinol USA

- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

- Force Chem Technologies

- ORG Chem Group LLC

- Sequoia Global, Inc.

- Inland Technologies

- Vinmar International

- End-Use Landscape

- Radco Industries, Inc.

- Houghton Chemical Corporation

- Pacific Fluids, LLC

- Silver Fern Chemical, Inc.

- Recochem, Inc.

- Dynalene, Inc.

- Thermal Fluids, Inc

- Castrol

- EET Corporation

- Kost USA, Inc.

- Ford Motor Company

- Prestone Products Corporation

- ExxonMobil

- Amsoil, Inc.

- Lytron, Inc.

- Warren Oil Company, Inc.

- DAK Americas LLC

- Coolants Plus, Inc.

- 10. Glycol Recyclers- Landscape

- Clear Choice Antifreeze

- Antifreeze Recycling, Inc.

- Veolia North America, LLC

- Jebro, Inc.

- Solvents & Petroleum Service, Inc.

- MidStates Oil Refining Co., LLC.

- First Brands Corporation

- Spirit Services, Inc.

- Service benchmarking

- Clean Green Environmental Services

- Products benchmarking

- Recyctec Holding AB



